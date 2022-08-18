Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Related
WTOP
Washington Spirit head coach Kris Ward fired
With six games remaining in the National Women’s Soccer League’s season, the Washington Spirit fired head coach Kris Ward Monday afternoon. His removal comes as Washington sits in 11th place in the standings and is on a 15-game winless streak in league play. The Spirit (1-6-9, 12 points) has six games remaining and are 7 points outside sixth place for the final playoff spot.
theburn.com
Stone Bridge grad Jonathan Allen helps lead the Commanders
Jonathan Allen stood on the goal line awaiting the biggest moment of his life. The Stone Bridge High School defensive lineman knew rival Broad Run High School could ice a victory in the 2011 “Battle of the Burn” by moving the football just inches on two plays. The deafening roar generated by 5,000 fans in a stadium built for 3,200 felt smothering on the warm fall night.
Inside Nova
Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore dies after being hit by a train near Wingate University
Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore died Tuesday after being hit by a train near the entrance of Wingate University (N.C.), according to school officials. Honore was a freshman at the school, which released the information about his death Wednesday morning in an email alert to the Wingate community. Wingate is located 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.
fox5dc.com
Virginia teen guilty of manslaughter after shooting, killing high school classmates: officials
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - A Virginia teenager has been found guilty in the murders of two of his high school classmates in Fairfax County. Zachary Burkard, 19, was found guilty on two counts of manslaughter Monday in the deaths of 17-year-old Ersheen Elaiaiser and 16-year-old Calvin Van Pelt. Both were found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
Detectives Investigating Fatal Prince George's County Shooting Of Virginia Teen
Detectives have identified a Virginia teen killed in a Capitol Heights shooting over the weekend, authorities say. Carlos Benitez-Arevalo, 19, of Manassas was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a gas station on the 1300 block of Richie Road around 2:40 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Prince George's County police.
Customer jailed after dispute over smoothie ends with food flying, Virginia cops say
She didn’t like her smoothie, deputies say.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With star QB leading way, Washington looks to peak at right time
Last year, the Washington football team was a case study in peaking at the wrong time. On the morning of Sept. 25, Washington was on top of its game: undefeated, having outscored its five opponents 237-40. That included blowout wins over perennial Class A power Clairton in a nonconference matchup and Chartiers-Houston, a playoff team, in a Century Conference clash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington
Family Who Lost 2 Brothers in Crash Endures With Help of Virginia Community
A family in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, who suffered an unimaginable tragedy is crediting community support with helping them through their grief. In March 2021, three teenage brothers were riding in an SUV that one of their friends was driving when it went off the road, crashed and burst into flames.
georgetowner.com
Georgetown BID Employee Murdered
On Aug. 11, MPD Second District Commander Duncan Bedlion appeared on the scene to answer reporters’ questions about an apparent drive-by double-shooting from a “silver car” in the Dupont Circle area, on the 2000 block of Florida Avenue NW at approximately 9:32 p.m. The deceased victim was identified as Stephon Johns, 31, whom police believed to have been “targeted” by the killers thought to have been “circling around the area in a silver 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia.” After spotting Johns along Florida Avenue, the report said, “four people got out of the car and opened fire, killing him and hitting another man who happened to be nearby.”
WTOP
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
WTOP
‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland
Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
4 suffer minor injuries after two-plane crash in Fauquier Co.
Four people were injured when two planes collided at The Flying Circus Airshow in Fauquier County, Virginia, Saturday morning. The planes, both Stearman Aircrafts, crashed just off Route 17 in Bealton around 9:05 a.m. It happened when one was landing and the other was attempting to take off and one of the planes flipped after the collision, according to Virginia State Police.
Dumfries man killed in crash in Woodbridge
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of River Rock Way and Potomac Center Boulevard in Woodbridge just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 for a report of a crash.
Police respond to report of shooting at D.C.-area mall
The Hyattsville Police Department tweeted about the possible incident at The Mall at Prince George's at 4:19 p.m. In the tweet, the department asked people to avoid the area.
Prince William police investigating stabbing at pizza restaurant
Police are investigating an incident in Woodbridge on Saturday where a verbal altercation turned violent, resulting in one man being stabbed.
Bay Net
One Being Flown Out After Crash On Jones Wharf Road
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 21, 2022, at approximately 11:19 a.m., a motor vehicle collision was reported near 26401 Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood. The accident involved a single vehicle that drove off road into a nearby yard and eventually striking a tree. There was reportedly one male patient...
Woman shot, killed in situation not involving her in Prince George’s County
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening and left an uninvolved woman dead. Police said they first responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. for a shooting between two vehicles. They found 71-year-old Deborah Armstrong, […]
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
WTOP
Manassas shooting leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized
A man was killed and another sent to the hospital after a third man shot them both Friday night in Manassas, Virginia, according to law enforcement. Prince William County police said the suspect approached 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore, of no fixed address, and another man around 8:30 p.m. Friday near the 7-Eleven on Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard.
Comments / 1