ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumfries, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Washington Spirit head coach Kris Ward fired

With six games remaining in the National Women’s Soccer League’s season, the Washington Spirit fired head coach Kris Ward Monday afternoon. His removal comes as Washington sits in 11th place in the standings and is on a 15-game winless streak in league play. The Spirit (1-6-9, 12 points) has six games remaining and are 7 points outside sixth place for the final playoff spot.
WASHINGTON, DC
theburn.com

Stone Bridge grad Jonathan Allen helps lead the Commanders

Jonathan Allen stood on the goal line awaiting the biggest moment of his life. The Stone Bridge High School defensive lineman knew rival Broad Run High School could ice a victory in the 2011 “Battle of the Burn” by moving the football just inches on two plays. The deafening roar generated by 5,000 fans in a stadium built for 3,200 felt smothering on the warm fall night.
ASHBURN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
North Carolina State
Dumfries, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Basketball
City
Dumfries, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

With star QB leading way, Washington looks to peak at right time

Last year, the Washington football team was a case study in peaking at the wrong time. On the morning of Sept. 25, Washington was on top of its game: undefeated, having outscored its five opponents 237-40. That included blowout wins over perennial Class A power Clairton in a nonconference matchup and Chartiers-Houston, a playoff team, in a Century Conference clash.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Basketball Player#Wingate University#Accident#Potomac High School
georgetowner.com

Georgetown BID Employee Murdered

On Aug. 11, MPD Second District Commander Duncan Bedlion appeared on the scene to answer reporters’ questions about an apparent drive-by double-shooting from a “silver car” in the Dupont Circle area, on the 2000 block of Florida Avenue NW at approximately 9:32 p.m. The deceased victim was identified as Stephon Johns, 31, whom police believed to have been “targeted” by the killers thought to have been “circling around the area in a silver 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia.” After spotting Johns along Florida Avenue, the report said, “four people got out of the car and opened fire, killing him and hitting another man who happened to be nearby.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop

On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WTOP

‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland

Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

4 suffer minor injuries after two-plane crash in Fauquier Co.

Four people were injured when two planes collided at The Flying Circus Airshow in Fauquier County, Virginia, Saturday morning. The planes, both Stearman Aircrafts, crashed just off Route 17 in Bealton around 9:05 a.m. It happened when one was landing and the other was attempting to take off and one of the planes flipped after the collision, according to Virginia State Police.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

One Being Flown Out After Crash On Jones Wharf Road

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 21, 2022, at approximately 11:19 a.m., a motor vehicle collision was reported near 26401 Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood. The accident involved a single vehicle that drove off road into a nearby yard and eventually striking a tree. There was reportedly one male patient...
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Manassas shooting leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized

A man was killed and another sent to the hospital after a third man shot them both Friday night in Manassas, Virginia, according to law enforcement. Prince William County police said the suspect approached 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore, of no fixed address, and another man around 8:30 p.m. Friday near the 7-Eleven on Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard.
MANASSAS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy