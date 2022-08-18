Oregon Cannabis Association Presents The Summer Fair @ The Redd on Salmon | Featuring 60+ Producers, Processors, Makers & Dispensaries

Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
pdxpipeline.com
Win Tickets ($100+): The Cheese and Meat Festival @ Leftbank Annex | Artisan Food & Beverage Festival
We are giving away two pairs of tickets to The Cheese and Meat Festival @ Leftbank Annex on November 12. To win, comment below on this post why you’d like to attend. Winner will be drawn and emailed November 7. ———————————————...
KATU.com
Oregon launches third round of relief funding for live events industry
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon just opened up the portal for the third round of American Rescue Plan funding this week. Most of this will go to those working in the live events industry. The grants will be prioritized based on need, providing businesses anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000. Amy...
kptv.com
Portland Garment Factory creates sustainable, wearable designs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Garment Factory is extending Oregon’s tradition of makers and designers like Nike and Pendleton by making the designs they create more sustainable. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the factory to learn more about how they do it. Check out Portland...
pdxpipeline.com
Vaux’s Swifts Watch @ Chapman School in NW Portland | 2022 Labor Day Weekend, Pictures & Video
The Chapman Swifts Watch starts Labor Day Weekend in Portland. Just before sunset every night in September, thousands of Vaux’s Swifts gather in the city as they prepare to migrate to Central America and Venezuela!. ——————————————— Related Portland Events & Giveaways...
traveloregon.com
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia...
klcc.org
Oregon food company fined $100,000 for mishandling chemicals
An Oregon company has agreed to pay $100,000 for violating the Clean Air Act. Smith Frozen Foods Inc. is based in Weston, a small town in Umatilla County. According to EPA inspections from 2016, the company improperly handled anhydrous ammonia, a chemical that can lead to lung damage and death.
People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun
The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
pdxpipeline.com
August Last Thursday Art Opening @ The Goodfoot Pub & Lounge | Featuring Beth Myrick
August’s Last Thursday Art Opening features works from Beth Myrick. COVID requirements: Entrance to The Goodfoot requires proof of vaccination. Be prepared to either show a vaccine card, photos of your card, or an online vax card via your health provider’s app or portal. The name on the card must match the name on your ID.
pdxpipeline.com
Tumbleweed Music Festival 2022 @ Amon Park in Richland, WA | Free, Portland Labor Day Weekend, Live Music, Singing, Dancing, Crafts, Food
Live musical performances and workshops, featuring artists both local and international. Singing, dancing, craft and food vendors, all on the banks of the beautiful Columbia River. There will also be performances available on the website for those who do not wish to travel.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
August heatwave tests new Oregon rule for workers
When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest, it didn’t take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit for more than...
KATU.com
By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer
We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
Oregon State Fair on tap
The Oregon State Fair kicks off in Salem on Friday, Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day.Anyone looking to stretch out a little more summer festivity before the school year kicks in may be interested in checking out the granddaddy of summer events, the Oregon State Fair. The 156th Oregon State Fair begins Friday, Aug. 26, and will run through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Fair organizers bill the event as the "summer's big finish" (even though the official last day of summer is Sept. 22), and they have lined up a healthy mix of attractions and activities to ensure...
KTVZ
C. Oregon Council on Aging helps feed, checks on seniors as heat lingers
More hot weather is at hand, and the Central Oregon Council on Aging is working to make sure seniors in the region are doing okay. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
ijpr.org
Oregon exceeds permanent supportive housing funding goal, still faces a ‘monumental task’
The creation of more permanent supportive housing is one solution to homelessness that’s been gaining support in Oregon for a while. This method looks to house the most vulnerable: people suffering from long-term homelessness who also struggle with debilitating health issues, such as physical or mental and behavioral conditions or addiction.
Oaks Amusement Park introduces new chaperone policy
Following a spike in violent behavior from younger guests, officials with the Oaks Amusement Park implemented a new policy that people 17-and-younger must be accompanied by someone at least 21 years old to take part in the open skate sessions.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Inside archeological dig at Oregon caves where people lived 13,000 years ago
About 60 miles south of Bend, University of Oregon archeology students are digging into a series of caves. It’s dirty, challenging work. The man in charge has been at it for decades, piecing together the lives of the people who lived here as long as 13,000 years ago. But...
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and more
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Aug. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding.
KVAL
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
Save thousands with new government tax benefit program in Oregon
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you do. Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in Oregon. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
