Read full article on original website
Ken T
4d ago
The 'leaders' in that city just don't get it. No one wants to go to Flint and walk around and shop. They don't feel safe, the roads are pathetic and nothing is kept up. The roadsides and fields are littered with trash etc. There is no sense of pride nor desire to clean the town up, and not just the garbage, but also the trashy people. Gangs, violence, pan handlers, wine O's, you name, they are there. Ask 100 people what the first thought they have when you say "Flint" and 90%+ will make a negative comment. I think it's too late for that city to turn around. Terrible leaders and a lack of will to tackle the problems head onare the problems.
Reply(3)
2
Related
Here are the stories, photos you may have missed from 2022 Back to the Bricks
GENESEE COUNTY, MI — For 18 years, Back to the Bricks has built its foundation in the heart of Vehicle City. Rain or shine, this year continued with that tradition as the celebration of classic cars found its way from the bricks of Saginaw Street to Grand Blanc and numerous other neighboring Genesee County cities for its 2022 events.
Let the bidding begin: Fashion Square Mall auction launches with $6.3M offer
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Bidding began at noon Monday, Aug. 22, for buyers hoping to purchase the Fashion Square Mall, and within two hours, the online auction netted an offer nearly triple the minimum entry fee. As of 2:45 p.m. Monday, the highest bid for the Saginaw Township shopping...
Worn-out tires? Flint will buy up to 25 from each resident for $1 each
FLINT, MI -- The city will pay residents who want to get rid of old tires at a tire buy-back event this weekend that’s designed to reduce blight. The city said in a news release that it will pay Flint residents $1 per tire for up to 25 tires dropped off from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Environmental Rubber Recycling, 6515 N. Dort Highway.
15K+ free curbside recycling carts coming to Ypsilanti-area homes
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Officials in Ypsilanti Township are gearing up to distribute more than 15,000 new recycling carts this fall in an effort to boost recycling, while cutting down on fees residents have to pay to participate in curbside collection. As it stands, residents participating in the township’s curbside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inflation, staffing woes trouble mid-Michigan’s small businesses
SAGINAW, MI — The early days of the pandemic were challenging, but 2022 is proving even more so for some mid-Michigan businesses. “I thought the beginning of the pandemic was difficult, but this is the worst that I’ve ever seen in my experience of having a bakery,” said Cierra Warren, owner of Saginaw-based Delicious Sweets Bakeshop. “This is the hardest that the times have been as it relates to inventory, staffing, keeping staff, prices being high. This is the absolute worst time I have seen.”
See 50 most interesting pictures from the 2022 Back to the Bricks events
GENESEE COUNTY, MI — Cars. A lot of cars. Really though. Not hundreds, but thousands. And thousands of people too. Vintage vehicles drew thousands of each to Flint and Genesee County as car enthusiasts took over the area for two weeks. Some to park and enjoy the community that...
Own a 30 Acre Nursery and Home for Under $900K in Flushing, MI
Here's your chance to own a great business in Flushing, Michigan. If you are looking for a business deal with all the trimmings, this one is it. Purkey's Nursery in Flushing, MI is on sale now and comes with everything you need to take over the business. The sellers of this nursery, which sits on 30 acres of land, will even train the new owners.
abc12.com
Cheers Market in Flint loses license to sell alcohol after violations
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Cheers Market in Flint no longer can sell alcoholic beverages after police say the business allowed underage kids to buy alcohol illegally. The Flint Police Department petitioned the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to revoke the liquor license for Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. after receiving numerous complaints about illegal sales to minors.
Going retro: Tour three mid-century modern homes in Midland at September event
MIDLAND, MI - Fans of retro architecture will get to enjoy a special treat this September in Midland. The Mid-Century Modern Midland group is offering special in-person tours of three homes in the city that harkens back to Midland’s tradition of this style of architecture. The Crescent Drive Home Tour will be held on from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
See the Goose Busters dog patrol at work in Ann Arbor parks
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’ve ever spotted a canine team chasing a flock of waterfowl off a Southeastern Michigan park, then you’ve probably met the Goose Busters. Owner Chris Compton founded Holly-based Goose Busters in 1997 to relocate geese for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Since then, he’s expanded the business to offer nest destruction and dog patrols that humanely remove geese from parks, golf courses and private property.
18th annual Back to the Bricks powers through rain with expanded show
FLINT, MI -- Thousands gathered in downtown Flint this afternoon to walk Saginaw Street, look at classic cars and enjoy the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show. Cars of varying shapes and sizes with sleek finishes stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the street’s historic bricks, ready to be admired and observed. Families came from all over Genesee County and beyond to witness the show, which began with a color guard ceremony and military flyover at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, near Statue Plaza.
Street through Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown closing for months-long bikeway installation project
ANN ARBOR, MI - A new protected bikeway is coming to downtown Ann Arbor, alongside infrastructure improvements to a street running through the Kerrytown district. That project means residents should expect a set of months-long closures, city officials said. Beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Miller Avenue/Catherine Street will...
See where Ann Arbor plans to spend $474K planting 1,000 more trees
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is planning to plant another 1,000 trees along city streets, while continuing discussions about how to better care for new trees. City Council voted unanimously last week to OK a $474,075 contract with Margolis Companies Inc. for plantings this fall and next spring to help achieve canopy targets identified in the city’s Urban and Community Forest Management Plan.
After Huron River chemical spill, this bill would make polluters pay for cleanup
LANSING, MI – Michigan lawmakers are still on summer break for another couple weeks, but Democrats say now is a critical time to hear bills that have been stalled by Republican leadership. One of those bills would penalize Tribar, the chemical company that spilled hexavalent chromium – the shiner...
Flint’s police surveillance efforts could get boost with camera vendor deal
FLINT, MI -- The Police Department’s view of Flint crime could be in better focus after the City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22. Council members are being asked to give final approval at their meeting Monday to spending $92,500 with Flock Safety for an agreement with the company, which will cover the annual cost of maintenance for a network of 68 cameras purchased last year and installed at crime hot spots around the city.
nbc25news.com
Flint Urban Garden opening for business; free to residents
FLINT, Mich. - Food insecurity around the world is still extremely prevalent, including here in Flint. The rising costs of all goods are also contributing to some already struggling demographics have a tougher time securing proper food nutrition at a reasonable price. That is why Flint residents from ward two on the city's north side have decided to grow their own for themselves, and their communty.
MLive.com
Cars and rock music fill downtown Flint for Cruise ’N’ Concert
Cars and rock music fill downtown for Cruise ’N’ Concert. Atlanta Rhythm Section performs at Cruise "N" Concert on the flat lot in downtown Flint on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Cruise “N” Concert, hosted by Back to the Bricks, had the bands Badfinger and Atlanta Rhythm Section perform downtown.Get Photo.
Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra aims to raise $20K in sales lost during pandemic
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra leaders hope the community will help the organization recover from the devastating impact the COVID-19 pandemic delivered to concert sales. The organization this summer kicked off a three-year campaign to raise the estimated $20,000 in lost revenue experienced when the orchestra canceled...
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
MLive
48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 5