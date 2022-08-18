ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Awful Announcing

Hot mic catches Little Leaguer blaming umpire’s call on ESPN’s desire to fix the Little League World Series

Kids say the darndest things during the Little League World Series, and ESPN learned that firsthand over the weekend. During Saturday afternoon’s Little League World Series broadcast on ABC, Iowa was convinced they caught Washington’s batter looking at strike three to secure a 6-3 victory. The umpire, however, didn’t agree, calling the pitch ball four to prolong the game.
BASEBALL
CNET

WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Liberty vs. Sky, Mercury vs. Aces Today

The WNBA superstars are here to play. The Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, Chicago Sky's Candace Parker, Las Vegas teammates A'Ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, along with AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart and WNBA legend Sue Bird, both of the Seattle Storm, look to lift their teams to new heights in the battle for the 2022 WNBA Championship.
BASKETBALL
Sports
Minnesota Basketball
Basketball
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks-Jazz Donovan Mitchell trade facing 1 major hurdle

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged on trade talks centered around Donovan Mitchell, but there’s one major hurdle the two teams can’t seem to resolve: picks. According to the latest update from Marc Berman of the New York Post, the real issue holding up the Mitchell trade to the Knicks is not the players to include but rather the number of picks Utah wants and New York is willing to give. It’s not simple picks as well, as were talking about unprotected first-rounders here.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA executive: There have been talks from Nets about signing Carmelo Anthony

After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing 10-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Rockets Southwest Division Potential Landing Spot For Kevin Durant

HOUSTON — Kevin Durant's departure from the Brooklyn Nets will impact the Houston Rockets in a variety of ways. Durant's jettison from the Nets could send Brooklyn into basketball purgatory. And with Houston owning a handful of the Nets' draft picks due to the James Harden trade, Brooklyn's fall from championship contention will work in favor of the Rockets.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Chicago Sky's James Wade wins 2022 WNBA Executive of the Year Award

Chicago Sky head coach and general manager James Wade has been named the 2022 WNBA Executive of the Year, the league announced on Monday. This is the first time Wade has won the award, and as 2019's Coach of the Year, he is now the third person in the history of the league to have won both honors. Furthermore, Wade is the first Black executive to earn this award.
CHICAGO, IL

