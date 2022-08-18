Read full article on original website
LOOK: Horace Grant’s NBA Championship Rings Won During Bulls Dynasty Up for Auction
When thinking of the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, thoughts wander to Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and even Dennis Rodman. But while Jordan stole the spotlight, basketball’s all-time great could only be in one spot at once. That’s where role players like Horace Grant, Steve Kerr, B.J. Armstrong, Bill Cartwright and others made their bread.
Awful Announcing
Hot mic catches Little Leaguer blaming umpire’s call on ESPN’s desire to fix the Little League World Series
Kids say the darndest things during the Little League World Series, and ESPN learned that firsthand over the weekend. During Saturday afternoon’s Little League World Series broadcast on ABC, Iowa was convinced they caught Washington’s batter looking at strike three to secure a 6-3 victory. The umpire, however, didn’t agree, calling the pitch ball four to prolong the game.
Yardbarker
Insider Reveals True Holdup in Jazz-Knicks Trade for Donovan Mitchell
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are reportedly back at the negotiating table, and all bets are off on what uniform All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will be wearing headed into the new season. Here's the latest bread crumb to come out of the rumor mill: although the Knicks have...
CNET
WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Liberty vs. Sky, Mercury vs. Aces Today
The WNBA superstars are here to play. The Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, Chicago Sky's Candace Parker, Las Vegas teammates A'Ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, along with AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart and WNBA legend Sue Bird, both of the Seattle Storm, look to lift their teams to new heights in the battle for the 2022 WNBA Championship.
NBA games today: 2022-2023 NBA schedule announced
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NBA schedule-related heading into the 2022-2023 season.
RUMOR: Knicks-Jazz Donovan Mitchell trade facing 1 major hurdle
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged on trade talks centered around Donovan Mitchell, but there’s one major hurdle the two teams can’t seem to resolve: picks. According to the latest update from Marc Berman of the New York Post, the real issue holding up the Mitchell trade to the Knicks is not the players to include but rather the number of picks Utah wants and New York is willing to give. It’s not simple picks as well, as were talking about unprotected first-rounders here.
NBA・
New York Knicks made offer for New York Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell
The New York Knicks recently made a strong trade offer for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, The Athletic reported Monday.
Yardbarker
NBA executive: There have been talks from Nets about signing Carmelo Anthony
After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing 10-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
Yardbarker
Rockets Southwest Division Potential Landing Spot For Kevin Durant
HOUSTON — Kevin Durant's departure from the Brooklyn Nets will impact the Houston Rockets in a variety of ways. Durant's jettison from the Nets could send Brooklyn into basketball purgatory. And with Houston owning a handful of the Nets' draft picks due to the James Harden trade, Brooklyn's fall from championship contention will work in favor of the Rockets.
CBS Sports
Chicago Sky's James Wade wins 2022 WNBA Executive of the Year Award
Chicago Sky head coach and general manager James Wade has been named the 2022 WNBA Executive of the Year, the league announced on Monday. This is the first time Wade has won the award, and as 2019's Coach of the Year, he is now the third person in the history of the league to have won both honors. Furthermore, Wade is the first Black executive to earn this award.
Ravens Possible Landing Spot for Kenyan Drake
The Ravens could potentially pounce on another playmaker that is reportedly being released by the Raiders.
