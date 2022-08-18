ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic Sheriff: Trio Nabbed With Dozens Of Heroin Folks, Crack Vials, Ecstasy, More

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago
Rajaheem Alston, Nahdir Gonzalez, Tyheem Reese Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS

Passaic County sheriff’s detectives nabbed three men who they said had more than 75 heroin folds, a couple dozen vials and baggies of crack and nearly a dozen Ecstasy pills among them.

Members of the department’s Bureau of Narcotics and Fugitive Warrant Squad first spotted Nahdir Gonzalez, 29, “continuously entering and exiting a white colored Nissan Altima” near the corner of Essex and Madison streets in Paterson, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said Thursday.

Gonzalez passed what appeared to be drugs to the two others – identified as Rajaheem Alston, 26, and Tyheem Reese, 30, the sheriff said.

He then got behind the wheel of the Altima and headed down Madison Street toward 20th Avenue before the detectives stopped him. He had bundles of heroin in the back pocket of his jeans and a brick of the drug in the car, Berdnik said.

The folds were all stamped BASES LOADED in red ink, he said.

Detectives at the same time grabbed Reese, who Berdnik said was carrying four bundles of the BASES LOADED heroin, and Alston, who he said had 15 bags of crack, eight vials of crack and 11 Ecstasy pills.

All three were charged with various drug-related counts and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The county prosecutor’s office assisted, Berdnik said.

Comments / 11

Vanessa Lewis
4d ago

stop bringing the drugs in the country for them to get their hands on it to sell it people need money it's the government's fault then they want to lock them up and give them life I don't think it's right they love the drugs in the country and who goes to jail the poor the rich sit back and count the money

Reply
5
Daily Voice

