WAFB.com
APSO tries to ID people who allegedly took packages from Prairieville home
Ascension Parish Council votes to ban the sale of controversial product kratom. Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana to ban the sale of the controversial herbal supplement kratom. Man accused of fatally hitting woman with his car after high-speed chase fails to show up for court. Updated:...
wbrz.com
Man terrorizing Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday morning arrested after standoff with officers
BATON ROUGE - A man reportedly shot at police officers and ran away early Monday before being taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood. Baton Rouge police officers were called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street after a homeowner called to say a man with a gun was banging on their door.
theadvocate.com
theadvocate.com
theadvocate.com
After downtown fight, video shows police only detaining Black men; BRPD opens internal probe
Baton Rouge Police officials opened an internal affairs investigation, the agency said Monday, after video spread on social media showing officers handcuffing two Black men, after tasing one, following a fight among several Black and White men in a popular downtown nightlife area. Apparently filmed from the balcony of a...
brproud.com
BR man accused of brandishing gun while threatening girlfriend, ‘This is how it ends’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge family survived an alarming incident of domestic abuse over the weekend. According to an official report from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was Sunday (August 21) evening when 39-year-old Dilver Pineda approached his long-time girlfriend with a gun, pointed it at her, stated that he was tired of her, and said, “This is how it’s going to end.”
wbrz.com
Video showing officers' response to downtown brawl under internal investigation at BRPD
BATON ROUGE - A fight caught on video in downtown over the weekend has stirred up criticism over how officers responded to the situation and sparked an internal review by the Baton Rouge Police Department. The Baton Rouge NAACP released a statement Monday after the video circulated on social media....
wbrz.com
Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Walker Police attempt to ID 2 suspects for alleged theft
BATON ROUGE, La. - Walker Police are working to identify two men who allegedly stole from Stine’s on Walker South Road on Tuesday, July 12. According to detectives, the suspects entered the store at 4 p.m., loaded a Stihl pressure washer and a Milwaukee blower-trimmer combo package into a shopping cart without paying.
Franklin man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a local business
A Franklin man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly opening fire on a local business.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives conduct drug bust on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A drug bust conducted by Baton Rouge authorities yielded thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and guns. Police said $24,295, 495 grams of marijuana, a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine, and an AK-style pistol were seized from a residence on Coursey Boulevard.
brproud.com
Man accused of killing funeral home director faces arrest after missing arraignment
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of killing a local funeral home director in a crash in April faces a new warrant for his arrest after missing his Monday morning arraignment. Darrien Rogers, 22, is now facing contempt of court, according to EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore.
brproud.com
Drive-by shooting investigation leads to the arrest of two juveniles
DONALDSONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — Two juveniles were arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting that happened on Friday night in Donaldsonville at the intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. A male subject told officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) that he and his passenger was...
brproud.com
Victim mugged at knifepoint at RaceTrac on Siegen Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man who was parked at a RaceTrac gas station on Siegen Lane was attacked at knifepoint in an attempted robbery early Sunday (August 21) morning, deputies say. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) reports it was around 6 a.m. when the victim...
brproud.com
Child found inside vehicle with fentanyl as agents arrest father, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a small child was found inside a vehicle with drugs while narcotics agents were taking the child’s father into custody following a drug investigation. EBRSO arrested 29-year-old Terelle Willis, who is also known as “Self...
brproud.com
BR man arrested for allegedly setting ex’s home on fire while children were inside
HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM), 38-year-old Danielle Johnson of Baton Rouge was arrested for allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s Hammond area home while her children were asleep inside. SFM says Johnson set the fire late Saturday (August 20)...
Victim hospitalized after armed robbery turned violent on Paris Ave.
Investigations revealed, the man was wounded during a robbery. EMS took him to the hospital but his condition has not been released.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Call for help following Lake Terrace shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery-turned shooting that left one person injured in the Lake Terrace neighborhood.
brproud.com
Man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly driving 130 mph on I-10 Saturday
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Troopers arrested a 26-year-old man accused of speeding at a rate of over 130 miles per hour over the weekend. The suspect, identified by Louisiana State Police as Deyvin Martinez, was arrested on charges of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, no driver’s license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and DWI.
Man arrested in connection with shooting, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Seneca Street in Baton Rouge. Arrest documents show Jermaine Mack, 41, faces charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. According to...
