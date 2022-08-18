ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theadvocate.com

Person arrested after allegedly firing shots at Baton Rouge police officers

A person who allegedly fired shots at Baton Rouge police officers early Monday has been arrested, according to authorities. Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a person at resident’s door in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street. The individual then began running and firing shots at officers, a BRPD spokesperson said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BR man accused of brandishing gun while threatening girlfriend, ‘This is how it ends’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge family survived an alarming incident of domestic abuse over the weekend. According to an official report from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was Sunday (August 21) evening when 39-year-old Dilver Pineda approached his long-time girlfriend with a gun, pointed it at her, stated that he was tired of her, and said, “This is how it’s going to end.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

Walker Police attempt to ID 2 suspects for alleged theft

BATON ROUGE, La. - Walker Police are working to identify two men who allegedly stole from Stine’s on Walker South Road on Tuesday, July 12. According to detectives, the suspects entered the store at 4 p.m., loaded a Stihl pressure washer and a Milwaukee blower-trimmer combo package into a shopping cart without paying.
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge detectives conduct drug bust on Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A drug bust conducted by Baton Rouge authorities yielded thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and guns. Police said $24,295, 495 grams of marijuana, a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine, and an AK-style pistol were seized from a residence on Coursey Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Drive-by shooting investigation leads to the arrest of two juveniles

DONALDSONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — Two juveniles were arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting that happened on Friday night in Donaldsonville at the intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. A male subject told officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) that he and his passenger was...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly driving 130 mph on I-10 Saturday

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Troopers arrested a 26-year-old man accused of speeding at a rate of over 130 miles per hour over the weekend. The suspect, identified by Louisiana State Police as Deyvin Martinez, was arrested on charges of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, no driver’s license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and DWI.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Man arrested in connection with shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Seneca Street in Baton Rouge. Arrest documents show Jermaine Mack, 41, faces charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. According to...
BATON ROUGE, LA

