Johnson City, NY

Two Johnson City Streets are now one-way

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – As of today, August 18th, two normal streets in Johnson City have been converted to one-way streets.

Ozalid Road has been declared a one-way street from Corliss Avenue to Main Street and Lewis Street has been declared a one-way street from Willow Street to Jenison Avenue.

The Johnson City Department of Public Works asks that you plan your routes accordingly when traveling on these roadways.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

