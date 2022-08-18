Two Johnson City Streets are now one-way

JOHNSON CITY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – As of today, August 18th, two normal streets in Johnson City have been converted to one-way streets.

Ozalid Road has been declared a one-way street from Corliss Avenue to Main Street and Lewis Street has been declared a one-way street from Willow Street to Jenison Avenue.

The Johnson City Department of Public Works asks that you plan your routes accordingly when traveling on these roadways.

