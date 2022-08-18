Police chase in Duluth ends with arrest after meth pipe found in car

DULUTH, Ga. — A 34-year-old man in Duluth is facing charges after leading law enforcement in a police chase.

Duluth officers tried to stop what appeared to be a Toyota Corolla on Buford Highway for speeding when the driver failed to stop for officers.

Officers followed the car with their lights and sirens on and was able to box the car in without having to use stop sticks.

According to officials, they discovered a meth pipe while doing a car search. The suspect told authorities he was on a “bender” and wanted to get high once more time before going into rehab.

The suspect was arrested and is being charged with the following:

fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer

driving under the influence of drugs

reckless driving

other traffic violations related to the chase

