ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, GA

Police chase in Duluth ends with arrest after meth pipe found in car

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YRQUR_0hMOXz1o00

DULUTH, Ga. — A 34-year-old man in Duluth is facing charges after leading law enforcement in a police chase.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Duluth officers tried to stop what appeared to be a Toyota Corolla on Buford Highway for speeding when the driver failed to stop for officers.

Officers followed the car with their lights and sirens on and was able to box the car in without having to use stop sticks.

According to officials, they discovered a meth pipe while doing a car search. The suspect told authorities he was on a “bender” and wanted to get high once more time before going into rehab.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The suspect was arrested and is being charged with the following:

  • fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer
  • driving under the influence of drugs
  • reckless driving
  • other traffic violations related to the chase

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duluth, GA
Duluth, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buford, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wrganews.com

Bond is set at $1 million dollars man charged with causing fatal accident

(Via WBHF Radio) Bond is set at $1 million dollars for a man charged with causing a fatal accident last May. Thirty-three-year-old Joshua Taylor Eaker was jailed on May 17th, 2022, on numerous charges including aggravated assault, trafficking drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, terroristic threats, and failure to maintain lane.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tv News#Reckless Driving#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
Newnan Times-Herald

Two caught red-handed in Walmart theft

A LaGrange woman was arrested on felony shoplifting charges after reportedly stealing approximately 66 items from the Walmart on Bullsboro Drive. Newnan Police arrested Amariah Warrior, 18, of Lagrange, on charges of felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without registration/valid tag on Wednesday. A second person, a juvenile, was picked up by her mother and a complaint form was completed for felony theft by shoplifting.
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot at Westside apartment complex, man detained

ATLANTA - Police said a woman will be OK after she was hospitalized from an apartment complex shooting. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but police said it happened on Huff Road. She was alert when she went to the hospital. Police said a man was detained...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia school bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus with kids on board

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus driver in Pickens County faces 40 counts of reckless conduct charges, according to the school system, after he allegedly crashed the bus with several children on board while driving under the influence of alcohol. The incident happened Friday in Jasper. Pickens County...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
178K+
Followers
123K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy