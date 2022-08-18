You may not feel particularly bad after the accident, but that may be the adrenaline concealing the pain of an injury you are not aware of. Albuquerque, NM – When you’re involved in a car accident, first comes the shock. Then comes the pain and you start to realize the full horror of what just happened. Such feelings are natural, but you should never allow yourself to be overwhelmed by emotions at such a critical time. Although you won’t be thinking about money at such a time, the outcome of your future personal injury claim may depend on how you react to this new and totally unexpected situation. Keeping a clear mind is essential.

