Accidental 911 call leads to cockfighting ring bust in Valencia County
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accidental 911 call leads sheriff’s deputies to an unexpected bust–a cockfighting ring in Valencia County. When deputies rolled up to a property east of Los Lunas back in July, they were surprised at what they came across. Deputies say someone unintentionally called 911 and hung up. As one deputy tried to […]
APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting early Monday morning. APD says around 1 a.m. Monday morning police were at the scene of a dispute between a man and a woman near Central and 2nd St. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says officers saw a man shoot and kill the […]
Albuquerque murder suspect shot by police in Arizona
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect was involved in a police shooting in Arizona Sunday. Albuquerque homicide detectives identified Kevin McKinney as the suspect accused of killing a man in Albuquerque on Saturday around 4 a.m. APD says they alerted law enforcement in Arizona that McKinney may be headed to Mesa, Arizona. U.S. Marshals […]
A Woman Has Been Shot and Killed Near Central & Second Street—Area Roads Are Closed!
The Albuquerque police were responding to a physical dispute near 2nd Street and Central NW at about 1:15 am on Monday, August 22 when they saw a man shoot and kill a woman, according to Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina.
legalreader.com
5 Things You Must Do Immediately after a Car Accident in Albuquerque
You may not feel particularly bad after the accident, but that may be the adrenaline concealing the pain of an injury you are not aware of. Albuquerque, NM – When you’re involved in a car accident, first comes the shock. Then comes the pain and you start to realize the full horror of what just happened. Such feelings are natural, but you should never allow yourself to be overwhelmed by emotions at such a critical time. Although you won’t be thinking about money at such a time, the outcome of your future personal injury claim may depend on how you react to this new and totally unexpected situation. Keeping a clear mind is essential.
A Pedestrian Has Been Killed in a Car Crash & the Driver Has Been Arrested
"A man walking on a sidewalk near Old Town was hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver on Sunday." —Elizabeth Tucker and Ryan Boetel. Police responded to the scene at Central and Rio Grande NW.
corralescomment.com
Watch: State Police pursue stolen Corrales fire truck
A Rio Rancho man’s attempts to play firefighter ended abruptly Tuesday morning after he crashed a stolen Corrales firetruck in Grants, but not before taking a joy ride – complete with lights and sirens – across three counties. He even talked on the radio with pursuers during the chase.
Man hit and killed at Albuquerque bus stop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Sandoval, 22, is facing charges for allegedly hitting and killing a man waiting at an Albuquerque bus stop. Albuquerque police say real time crime cameras show a black Dodge challenger driving over the sidewalk at Central and Rio Grande just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a man waiting at the […]
KRQE News 13
Services available for those affected by New Mexico wildfires
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a trusted media partner of The New Mexico Human Services Department, Behavioral Health Services Division (BHSD), LOKA was tasked with implementing this crisis counseling campaign for victims of the recent wildfires in Northern New Mexico. If you live in or have been displaced from...
KOAT 7
Appeal by neighborhood association targets sole approved homeless camp in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In August, the city of Albuquerque approved a safe outdoor space just off of O-25 and Menaul. Last week, the Albuquerque City Council passed legislation not allowing any more applications for those spaces. At the same meeting, a local neighborhood association appealed the safe outdoor space.
Crash leaves one person dead and two hospitalized in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at crash Thursday morning that left one person dead and two injured. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Carlisle Blvd. and Menaul Blvd. Police say a white Honda Civic was going south on Carlisle when it hit a white […]
Suspect in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men faces new charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man named as the prime suspect in the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque is facing new charges. According to online court records, Muhammed Syed, 51, has been indicted on three counts of first degree murder, tied to killings of Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, […]
KOAT 7
Nearly 200 visitors and staff evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 pm Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.
KOAT 7
Muslim murders suspect charged with third murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Grand Jury in Bernalillo County has now charged Muslim murders suspect Muhammad Syed with a third first-degree murder charge. This murder charge comes from the murder of Naeem Hussain, who was shot and killed on Truman Street Northeast on Aug. 5. The other two first-degree...
Rio Rancho’s 17th annual Sunday is Funday
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho held its 17th annual Sunday is Funday at Haynes Park Sunday. The weather was great for the event and people came out to enjoy food, and lots of local venders. The theme at this years event was; “Go Green Rio Rancho.” There was even a kickball tournament. “We’re going to […]
APD seeking info on missing local man
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police need the public’s help finding an elderly man. His family says he could be in danger. Francisco Acevedo-Aguirre, 66, has been missing since Tuesday morning. He left his home around 7:00 a.m. in a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado truck with a New Mexico license plate LWC-937. Francisco suffers from depression […]
Ghost bike at Unser and Kimmick honors man’s friend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A ghost bike is now up at Unser near Kimmick after a cyclist was hit and killed by a drunk driver. Joe Gamez and Eric Bailey were riding their bikes at Unser and Kimmick on July 9, when they were hit by a drunk driver. Eric survived but his friend Joe died […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Murdered at work, Heavy weekend rain, Teacher pay, Grand opening
Friday’s Top Stories Martineztown residents push back against planned homeless camp Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico? What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25 High school football Thursday night highlights – week 1 Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting KRQE En Español: Jueves 18 de Agosto 2022 FEMA says […]
KRQE News 13
Flooding continues south this evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures warmed a solid 8-12° from yesterday thanks to partly to mostly sunny skies. The Albuquerque metro reached the lower 80s and stayed dry unlike the higher terrain south. Scattered showers and weak storms are moving through the Gila and Sacramento mountains. The soils are quite saturated from Saturday’s 2-3″ of soaking rains. These downpours flooded the Gila and Pecos rivers and will be in flood stage through midweek with more rain in the forecast. So keep the umbrella handy, especially in the mountains or burn scar locations.
Video: Arrest of suspect accused of stealing Corrales fire truck
CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moments police apprehended the driver of a stolen Corrales fire truck. The Corrales Fire Department was responding to a medical call at a home Tuesday morning when they say Dennis Chavez hopped in and took off. About an hour later, the Laguna Police Department spotted the truck on […]
