Yardbarker

Watch: Georgia high school football team wins on absurd trick play

Nothing says “football is back” quite like a brilliant trick play from a high school football game. On Friday, we got exactly that from a team in Georgia. Loganville High School and Monroe Area were in quadruple overtime Friday in their first game of the season. Loganville decided to go deep into their bag of tricks for the winner.
Yardbarker

Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB

On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
Yardbarker

Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass

The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
Yardbarker

Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle

A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
Yardbarker

Taylor Heinicke over Carson Wentz should seem obvious

Washington has been looking for a franchise quarterback for over a decade. Their attempts haven’t produced much. However, the Commanders believed they have found a quarterback who can lead them to a much-needed playoff victory. Carson Wentz is the offense’s leader, and yet, it seems he is still not the right quarterback for Washington. The right quarterback has been in the building for over two years, and his name is Taylor Heinicke.
Yardbarker

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes slick arrival at preseason game

Rodrigo Blankenship sure knows how to make an entrance. The third-year Indianapolis Colts kicker arrived to Saturday’s preseason game against Detroit Lions in style. While most Colts players likely walked to the locker room prior to their 27-26 loss, Blankenship rolled. The 25-year-old was captured arriving on a pair of Heelys.
Yardbarker

Marcell Ozuna gets trolled by Braves radio announcer

Marcell Ozuna seems to have worn out his welcome with the Atlanta Braves at multiple levels of the organization at this point. Ozuna was in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against Houston two days after his arrest for driving under the influence. The outfielder hit eighth in the lineup and struck out twice in two plate appearances before being lifted for a pinch hitter.
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
Yardbarker

Chiefs Waive Three Players

Steinmetz, 27, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue but was among their final roster cuts. He later caught on with the Texans but wound up on injured reserve before spending time on Washington’s active roster during the 2021 season. Steinmetz then signed with the Chiefs back in July.
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Reveals Why Lamar Jackson Remains Unsigned

While the Baltimore Ravens continue to be the kings of the preseason, there are more pressing matters that they must address. First, it is uncertain if some of their starters will be back to full strength in time for their season opener against the New York Jets on September 11.
Yardbarker

Steelers See All They Need Out of Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their second preseason game with a headline goal - to let Kenny Pickett see "varsity action." Well, after two drives at the end of the first half, head coach Mike Tomlin has seen enough. Pickett was pulled for Mason Rudolph, who started the second half...
Yardbarker

Steelers Announce Two Roster Moves

Ealy, 22, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2021 NFL Draft. Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason, however, and he returned to their practice squad. Ealy had a brief stint on the Packers’ practice squad this past season. During...
Yardbarker

Raiders cut RB Kenyan Drake

The Las Vegas Raiders are making a surprising roster move. The Raiders are going to cut Kenyan Drake, who was entering his second season with the team. Drake had 254 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns last season. He added 30 catches for 291 yards and also returned several kicks.
Takeaways from Broncos' loss to Bills in second week of preseason

Starters for the Buffalo Bills dominated Denver Broncos’ backups in the second week of preseason in a 42-15 blowout on the road in Orchard Park, New York. Quarterback Josh Allen guided the Bills 70 yards on their opening drive taking a 7-3 lead. This set the tone for the rest of the afternoon, even when the Bills backups entered the game early on.
Yardbarker

Ndamukong Suh Wants How Much To Play? Should Raiders Pony Up?

The Las Vegas Raiders and Ndamukong Suh have been linked throughout this past offseason and well into the preseason. His name resurfaced as the Raiders’ interior defensive line struggled early on in the first two games. However, Johnathan Hankins and Bilal Nichols have returned. In turn, this begs the question of whether Las Vegas should still pony up and sign Suh.
