South Bend, IN

abc57.com

Week 15 of Notre Dame Football practice

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- With less than two weeks from the start of the Notre Dame football season, players and coaches discussed their game plan in preparation for Ohio State. On Tuesday, players and coaches spoke about the vigorous training and preparation they had to endure for their upcoming match against the Buckeyes. With an emphasis on their defense and dealing with the pressure from crowds.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game

Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Ohio State Freshman Is Going Viral Today

Ohio State football players are built different. The Buckeyes routinely bring in the elite of the elite in the football world, with Ryan Day recruiting the top high school players to Columbus, Ohio on an annual basis. Every once in a while, though, an Ohio State football freshman stands out...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts

Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
COLUMBUS, OH
abc57.com

Ironwood-Douglas construction check-in

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A check in on the progress of the construction at the intersection of Ironwood and Douglas. The project is on schedule and Douglas road will reopen in time for the first Notre Dame home game on September 10. Phase two is expected to finish in...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Legends of Notre Dame to host culinary hiring fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Legends of Notre Dame is set to host a Culinary Hiring Fair on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will be held at Legends of Notre Dame, and is being led by the University of Notre Dame Enterprises and Events division. Interviews will...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Cub Repoter: Finn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- This week's Cub Reporter is 9-year-old Finn from South Bend. If you would like more information on being a Cub Reporter, click here for details.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan opens new space

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan celebrated the opening of its new space on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Bridge Academy is located inside of the Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren building in Benton Harbor. The public-school academy offers resources to students interested in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Washington Park Zoo closed September 19-23

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Washington Park Zoo will be closed to the public from September 19 to 23 for maintenance work. Staff will be making minor repairs to the zoo's Jungle Building during the closure. Animals will be removed to holding areas at this time. Construction on the zoo's...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend named 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend was named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer on Monday by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. The recognition was given based on the city's leadership in digital equity. South Bend met all six requirements of being a Trailblazer. The city needed to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Art Beat returns to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--Art Beat returns to downtown South Bend for its 19th year. It is the largest concentration of artists in the region, featuring more than 500 artists. The event features more than traditional art, it will feature musicians, culinary specialists, dancers and more. Each year, Art Beat takes over...
SOUTH BEND, IN
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
abc57.com

John Glenn teachers to receive a new grant

WALKERTON, Ind. -- The School Board has approved the Teacher Appreciation Grant that will give incentives out to outstanding teachers. The Grant will give money to highly effective and effective teachers who meet or exceed expectations based on evaluations. MAX 98-3 reports the amount varies each year but last year...
WALKERTON, IN

