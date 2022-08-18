Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Week 15 of Notre Dame Football practice
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- With less than two weeks from the start of the Notre Dame football season, players and coaches discussed their game plan in preparation for Ohio State. On Tuesday, players and coaches spoke about the vigorous training and preparation they had to endure for their upcoming match against the Buckeyes. With an emphasis on their defense and dealing with the pressure from crowds.
Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game
Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
Ohio State To Wear 2002 Throwback Uniforms Against Notre Dame
The Buckeyes will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2002 national championship on Sept. 3.
Look: Photo Of Ohio State Freshman Is Going Viral Today
Ohio State football players are built different. The Buckeyes routinely bring in the elite of the elite in the football world, with Ryan Day recruiting the top high school players to Columbus, Ohio on an annual basis. Every once in a while, though, an Ohio State football freshman stands out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
abc57.com
Ironwood-Douglas construction check-in
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A check in on the progress of the construction at the intersection of Ironwood and Douglas. The project is on schedule and Douglas road will reopen in time for the first Notre Dame home game on September 10. Phase two is expected to finish in...
Down 3 with 5.1 seconds left, 72 yards to go, Westerville Central says, 'No problem'
A miraculous hook and lateral in the waning seconds sends Westerville Central (Ohio) past rival Westerville North
abc57.com
Shakespeare at Notre Dame's Romeo and Juliet runs through August 28
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Shakespeare at Notre Dame's production of Romeo and Juliet runs through August 28 on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Tickets start at $20 and are available online. Performances are held at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.
RELATED PEOPLE
abc57.com
Legends of Notre Dame to host culinary hiring fair
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Legends of Notre Dame is set to host a Culinary Hiring Fair on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will be held at Legends of Notre Dame, and is being led by the University of Notre Dame Enterprises and Events division. Interviews will...
abc57.com
Cub Repoter: Finn
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- This week's Cub Reporter is 9-year-old Finn from South Bend. If you would like more information on being a Cub Reporter, click here for details.
abc57.com
Birdsell Mansion, Kamm and Schellinger Brewery on 10 Most Endangered list
Two St. Joseph County properties are on Indiana Landmarks' annual list of 10 Most Endangered landmarks. The Birdsell Mansion is on the list for the first time, but the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery was also on last year's list. 10 Most Endangered in 2022:. Birdsell Mansion, South Bend. Kamm and...
abc57.com
Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan opens new space
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan celebrated the opening of its new space on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Bridge Academy is located inside of the Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren building in Benton Harbor. The public-school academy offers resources to students interested in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Washington Park Zoo closed September 19-23
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Washington Park Zoo will be closed to the public from September 19 to 23 for maintenance work. Staff will be making minor repairs to the zoo's Jungle Building during the closure. Animals will be removed to holding areas at this time. Construction on the zoo's...
abc57.com
South Bend named 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend was named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer on Monday by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. The recognition was given based on the city's leadership in digital equity. South Bend met all six requirements of being a Trailblazer. The city needed to...
abc57.com
Art Beat returns to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--Art Beat returns to downtown South Bend for its 19th year. It is the largest concentration of artists in the region, featuring more than 500 artists. The event features more than traditional art, it will feature musicians, culinary specialists, dancers and more. Each year, Art Beat takes over...
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Proposal for animal race track denied by Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A proposal for an outdoor horse racing track on County Road 14 has been denied by the Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals. While the choice can still be appealed, the track was denied after board members said that the proposed plan did not account for accommodations to local residents, traffic and parking.
abc57.com
JT's Tavern in Mishawaka turns around the reputation of its location
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- If you’re looking for a new place to enjoy food and drinks, play table games, and listen to live music, you’re in luck because JT’s Tavern wants you to come on in. “We’d really like to fill that local spot where you can just...
abc57.com
John Glenn teachers to receive a new grant
WALKERTON, Ind. -- The School Board has approved the Teacher Appreciation Grant that will give incentives out to outstanding teachers. The Grant will give money to highly effective and effective teachers who meet or exceed expectations based on evaluations. MAX 98-3 reports the amount varies each year but last year...
Comments / 0