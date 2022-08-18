ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashburn, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Volunteer firefighter likely saved lives in Arlington pub crash

ARLINGTON, Va. — We're learning more about what happened the night a driver crashed into a popular Arlington pub injuring more than a dozen people. It turns out a volunteer firefighter was there when it happened. In a matter of seconds he went from customer to the first first responder on the scene. His quick actions likely saved lives.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ggwash.org

Imagine being able to take a train to Great Falls. That was once reality.

This article was first published on October 2, 2018. We love seeing how people used to move through the region and wanted to share this article with you again. Today, the Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) is a paved trail used for fun and commuting across Northern Virginia. Of course, originally the Washington & Old Dominion was a railroad — one with a long and convoluted history that helped form Dunn Loring, Reston, Herndon, Sterling, Ashburn, and other communities that still exist to this day.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

2 injured in Northern Virginia shooting

BRISTOW, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot in Bristow, Virginia. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive on Monday after a report of a shooting. Police found that a man and a woman, whose identities have not been disclosed, suffered from injuries, according to officials.
BRISTOW, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Ashburn, VA
City
Reston, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Traffic
Local
Virginia Traffic
Ashburn, VA
Government
alxnow.com

Poll: Should the Victory Center be demolished?

Developer Stonebridge has filed for plans to demolish the Victory Center (5001 Eisenhower Avenue) but is facing pushback from city staff that would rather see the existing building converted. The Stonebridge proposal would see the long-vacant office building replaced with townhouses, similar to the new development just west of the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Busara Thai has closed its Tysons restaurant after 26 years

The owners of a Thai restaurant that has stood Tysons Corner Center for over a quarter of a century have opted to retire. Busara Thai Restaurant and Lounge served its last meal at 8142 Watson Street at the end of July, permanently closing its doors on Aug. 1, according to a sign posted to the front door.
TYSONS, VA
georgetowner.com

Georgetown BID Employee Murdered

On Aug. 11, MPD Second District Commander Duncan Bedlion appeared on the scene to answer reporters’ questions about an apparent drive-by double-shooting from a “silver car” in the Dupont Circle area, on the 2000 block of Florida Avenue NW at approximately 9:32 p.m. The deceased victim was identified as Stephon Johns, 31, whom police believed to have been “targeted” by the killers thought to have been “circling around the area in a silver 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia.” After spotting Johns along Florida Avenue, the report said, “four people got out of the car and opened fire, killing him and hitting another man who happened to be nearby.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
LAUREL, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Rail#Metro Line#Metro Stations#Metro Trains#Silver Line#Urban Construction#The Silver Line Extension#Congress
northernvirginiamag.com

New HOT Toll Lanes on I-66 on Track to Open By December

The new express lanes will require drivers to have at least two passengers in the car to qualify to use the lanes. A $3.7 billion construction project designed to widen I-66 and add new express lanes is drawing to a close, an on-time completion for a historically large initiative that kicked off five years ago.
GAINESVILLE, VA
WUSA9

Man shot on I-295 northbound in DC

WASHINGTON — A man was shot Sunday morning on Interstate 295 Northbound in D.C., according to police. It's the second time this month and the fourth time this year that WUSA9 has reported on shots fired on the interstate. Officers arrived at Exit 1A at 10:40 a.m. Sunday, according...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WUSA9

5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash

Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road. In a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

WMATA to conduct emergency drill on Silver Line

ASHBURN, Va. — If you see a large emergency response outside the Ashburn Metro Station on Wednesday, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) says there is no reason to panic. Metro is conducting an emergency exercise in preparation for the opening of the Silver Line extension. More than 100...
ASHBURN, VA
arlingtonconnection.com

New Bike-Ped Bridge Gets Boost with RAISE Funding

Mount Vernon bike trail users may have another Potomac River crossing coming in the form of the Long Bridge Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. The Long Bridge recently got closer to fruition with a $20 million grant from the $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program the Biden administration recently secured.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Fairfax to activate speed cameras near schools on Monday

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A new Virginia law that allows cities and counties to put speed cameras in school zones is enabling several Northern Virginia jurisdictions to do so, including some that will begin when students go back to school next week. It received positive feedback from several people walking those streets who […]
FAIRFAX, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy