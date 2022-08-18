Read full article on original website
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 DeLorean Plasmatail Wagon Is Real—the Wild Omega Baja-Style Concept? Pure Fantasy
On the heels of the global reveal of its Alpha5 all-electric two-seat sports car, the fledgling DeLorean reboot offered up some additional visionary clues to its future plans with the reveal of two more vehicles at Monterey Car Week, though only one of which appears destined for production. The Plasmatail.
MotorTrend Magazine
Understanding Wheel Fitment, Offset, and Proper Sizing
You've got your head on straight and know wider and lighter-weight wheels will always make sense. You also know there's a lot of fake news, wrong info, and just plain speculation on the interwebs about wheel offset and proper sizing, and how those things relate to vehicle fitment. Lucky for you, tape measures and math don't make stuff up, which means you figuring out what will or won't fit underneath your fenders just got a whole lot easier.
MotorTrend Magazine
2021 Honda Odyssey Yearlong Review Verdict: A Van to Love
When we first received your Obsidian Blue Pearl 2021 Honda Odyssey EX-L (VIN ending in 7577) we were elated to finally have the opportunity to use a minivan for one of its many intended purposes: kid hauling. Over the last few years, our editorial team has gone through a bit of a baby boom, including a new arrival for yours truly, so we were looking forward to getting down and diaper dirty in the familiest of family cars.
MotorTrend Magazine
Audi Activesphere Concept Hints at an Off-Road Electric Crossover
Audi's Sphere concepts have all shown the brand's electric, self-driving future after its e-tron line. The last release, the Urbansphere, revealed a future Audi EV for megacities that would find its own parking space and provide a first-class luxury environment for the second row passengers. It was clearly aimed at markets like China and southeast Asia. Now, it looks like it's America's turn, and Audi knows exactly what vehicle to bring to us: an off-road capable crossover that still features electric power and self-driving capabilities. While you'll have to wait until early 2023 for the official reveal, we've pulled out what the Activesphere should look like from Audi's teaser image.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorTrend Magazine
2001 Nissan Skyline GT-R V Spec-II For Sale Miraculously Beats the 25 Year Import Law
It holds the "holy grail" designation by most every import enthusiast's wish list and even raises the eyebrow of a substantial number of those that don't usually dabble in Japanese cars. Serving as the most popular model of the legendary Nissan Skyline family, this 2001 V-Spec II takes the drool-factor up quite a few notches and is being made available through Mecum Auto Auctions' Monterey visit from August 18-20.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Ultimate 2JZ-GTE A90 Toyota Supra Engine Swap You've Been Dreaming About
We couldn't have been any more excited when news broke that Toyota was working on a fifth-generation Supra model. With decades of the MkIV chassis overshadowing its older siblings and the tuning community reaching unprecedented heights with the venerable 2JZ-GTE motor, the new version would have some huge shoes to fill. When we found out the engine would be taken from BMW's shelves and a manual transmission wouldn't be an option (at that time), the anger was apparent.
Comments / 4