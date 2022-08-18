Audi's Sphere concepts have all shown the brand's electric, self-driving future after its e-tron line. The last release, the Urbansphere, revealed a future Audi EV for megacities that would find its own parking space and provide a first-class luxury environment for the second row passengers. It was clearly aimed at markets like China and southeast Asia. Now, it looks like it's America's turn, and Audi knows exactly what vehicle to bring to us: an off-road capable crossover that still features electric power and self-driving capabilities. While you'll have to wait until early 2023 for the official reveal, we've pulled out what the Activesphere should look like from Audi's teaser image.

CARS ・ 17 HOURS AGO