Cary's Lazy Daze Festival returns August 27-28
Celebrate the "Lazy Daze" of summer this weekend in Downtown Cary
WRAL
8 tantalizing restaurants in Durham for date night
Durham, N.C. — Did you know that there are more than 292,000 people living in Durham, North Carolina? With so many people in one place, it only makes sense that there need to be enough restaurants to keep everyone satiated. But when it comes to finding good restaurants in Durham for date night, you might be wondering where you should go.
chapelboro.com
Developers Plan for Demolition of University Place’s South End This Fall
Nearly three years since submitting their first application to the Town of Chapel Hill, the owners of University Place mall say we’re not far from seeing some major redevelopment begin — perhaps as soon as this fall. University Place and its owner company, Ram Realty, completed an initial...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
carymagazine.com
Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County
Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
Residents enjoy first 'Sip and Stroll' Friday in Downtown Raleigh
It was the first Friday night where you could sip and stroll in Downtown Raleigh.
virginiatraveltips.com
17 Best Day Trips From Raleigh (+ A Few Weekend Trips!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a mixture of a metropolis and Southern charm, Raleigh, North Carolina is the place to go! But, there are many amazing day trips from Raleigh, too!
cbs17
Raleigh neighbors fight against proposed rezoning in historic area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed rezoning could change the face of a historic neighborhood. In the middle of Raleigh’s Mordecai community, there could be a new 300-unit apartment complex with some retail space. Neighbors are trying to fight against it. “We share a lot line,” said Katerina...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill and Carrboro Homes Earns Statewide Design Awards
A pair of homes, one in Chatham County and another in Carrboro, recently earned statewide recognition for their modernist designs. NC Modernist, which is a nonprofit and website based in Durham, named the Domeck Residence design by ThoughtCraft Architects as first place winner of the George Matsumoto Prize. The annual jury award is a top honor for modernist residential architecture and is named after one of the founding faculty members of North Carolina State’s College of Design.
WRAL
321 Coffee CEO Lindsay Wrege on new downtown Raleigh shop: 'This is really, really special for our crew'
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 321 Coffee CEO Lindsay Wrege on new downtown Raleigh shop: 'This is really, really special for our crew'. 321 Coffee's new location at 615 Hillsborough...
Kingsport Times-News
A rare, colorful ‘rock star’ bird is drawing feather fans to Raleigh to catch a glimpse
RALEIGH, N.C. — Bob Karp waited nearly three hours through a hot August Sunday for a glimpse of the painted bunting — sometimes called the most gorgeous bird in North America, with its feathers flashing red, green and blue. And just about the time Karp had given up...
WRAL
Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Mi Casita and Waffle House
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Mi Casita on Reilly Road in Fayetteville and Waffle House on Lillington Highway in Spring Lake.
'A place for them to learn and grow': New downtown Raleigh coffee shop employs people with disabilities
Raleigh, N.C. — 321 Coffee CEO Lindsay Wrege remembers her company’s humble beginnings with folding tables and a coffeemaker bought at Target. Since Wrege’s days as a student at NC State University, she’s seen her dream become reality. “We always said, ‘Wouldn’t it be so cool...
cbs17
1 shot, injured in Red Roof Inn parking lot off NC Hwy. 55 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was sent to the hospital following a Monday morning shooting in the rear parking lot of a Durham Red Roof Inn. Durham police said it was just after 7:25 a.m. when officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 4400 block of NC Highway 55 in Durham.
jocoreport.com
Going, Going, Almost Gone
STANCIL’S CHAPEL – Demolition of the old “Brewer’s Store” on NC 42 near the NC 222 intersection was begun on Friday, exposing interesting pieces of history with each reach of the big track-hoe bucket. The original store was built in 1952 by the father of...
chapelboro.com
Local NAACP, League of Women Voters Chapters Prepare for 75th Anniversaries
This fall, two active organizations in the community are celebrating their 75th anniversaries: the Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham Counties. In Chapel Hill and Carrboro, the NAACP chapter is known for being a critical voice in local activism – helping organize...
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Hillsborough Murder, Student Parking Scam
In today’s news: officials investigate a fatal shooting in Hillsborough, Chapel Hill police warn about a campus parking scam, and local advocacy groups mark 75 years.
New facility offers one-stop shopping for Raleigh's most-underserved residents
Raleigh pastor opens new facility that offers one-stop shopping for Raleigh's most-underserved residents
