ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

8 tantalizing restaurants in Durham for date night

Durham, N.C. — Did you know that there are more than 292,000 people living in Durham, North Carolina? With so many people in one place, it only makes sense that there need to be enough restaurants to keep everyone satiated. But when it comes to finding good restaurants in Durham for date night, you might be wondering where you should go.
DURHAM, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Restaurant Info#Sports Bar#Unc#Longevity#Food Drink#Restaurants#East Carolina University#Players#The Amber Alleyway#The Sky Bar
carymagazine.com

Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County

Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
RALEIGH, NC
virginiatraveltips.com

17 Best Day Trips From Raleigh (+ A Few Weekend Trips!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a mixture of a metropolis and Southern charm, Raleigh, North Carolina is the place to go! But, there are many amazing day trips from Raleigh, too!
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh neighbors fight against proposed rezoning in historic area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed rezoning could change the face of a historic neighborhood. In the middle of Raleigh’s Mordecai community, there could be a new 300-unit apartment complex with some retail space. Neighbors are trying to fight against it. “We share a lot line,” said Katerina...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill and Carrboro Homes Earns Statewide Design Awards

A pair of homes, one in Chatham County and another in Carrboro, recently earned statewide recognition for their modernist designs. NC Modernist, which is a nonprofit and website based in Durham, named the Domeck Residence design by ThoughtCraft Architects as first place winner of the George Matsumoto Prize. The annual jury award is a top honor for modernist residential architecture and is named after one of the founding faculty members of North Carolina State’s College of Design.
CARRBORO, NC
WRAL

Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Going, Going, Almost Gone

STANCIL’S CHAPEL – Demolition of the old “Brewer’s Store” on NC 42 near the NC 222 intersection was begun on Friday, exposing interesting pieces of history with each reach of the big track-hoe bucket. The original store was built in 1952 by the father of...
KENLY, NC
chapelboro.com

Local NAACP, League of Women Voters Chapters Prepare for 75th Anniversaries

This fall, two active organizations in the community are celebrating their 75th anniversaries: the Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham Counties. In Chapel Hill and Carrboro, the NAACP chapter is known for being a critical voice in local activism – helping organize...
CARRBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy