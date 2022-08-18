Read full article on original website
Is the Wrong Bird on the Louisiana State Flag?
The Louisiana state bird is the brown pelican, so why is the pelican on our flag white?
Louisiana State Trooper earns top award at Inspection Championship
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana State Trooper who recently competed in a national competition demonstrated his knowledge and proficiency by earning the event’s top award with the assistance of his teammates. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), Master Trooper Tim Guinn is the outstanding officer who attended a week-long training event that culminated […]
Drought has killed the cotton crop in Texas. In wetter Louisiana, it's helping spark a revival.
A punishing drought in Texas could be a boon for cotton farmers in Louisiana and Mississippi, helping fuel a rebound in the fluffy fiber after historic lows in the previous two years. The dry spell affecting much of the West has wiped out hundreds of thousands of acres of cotton...
Louisiana Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in LA
Just because online Louisiana poker isn’t legal just yet doesn’t mean that poker fans in this state can’t enjoy exciting online tournaments, bonuses and the best poker apps and sites. However, in order to experience the most rewarding promotions and online events, you need to know which...
Deputies searching for missing Buna man last reported to be in Louisiana
BUNA, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man who was last known to be in Louisiana. Kolton Smith, 30, was seen leaving his home in Buna on August 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!
A New Way to Sell Cars: Louisiana Car Guy Posts Funniest Ad Ever
A lot of salespeople will tell you that the hardest thing to do in sales is to get a potential buyer's attention. This Louisiana car guy has 'attention-getting' down to a science!. Meet Jared Hooter of Haughton, LA. Jared is in car sales and works at Chevyland in Shreveport, LA.
Louisiana Governor and LADOTD Celebrate Substantial Completion of I-10 Widening Project in Sulphur Area
Louisiana Governor and LADOTD Celebrate Substantial Completion of I-10 Widening Project in Sulphur Area. Sulphur, Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, LADOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D., and other state and local officials celebrated the completion of the I-10 widening project in Calcasieu Parish on August 19, 2022.
Oncologist Vanishes In The Gulf Of Mexico The Same Day His Wife Filed For Divorce
Dr. Chaundre Cross, a radiation oncologist from Florida was sailing in the Gulf of Mexico on August 10. The Coast Guard discovered his boat, Vitamin Sea, with nobody on board. Four days later, the search for Dr. Cross concluded. Coincidentally, according to Black Enterprise, “his wife, SarahJo, filed for divorce...
Louisiana DOTD starting new aviation program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Aviation branch is launching a new program called Fly Louisiana to bring tourism to Louisiana airports. Fly Louisiana was designed to urge pilots and aviation enthusiast to visit airports throughout the state. The program supports general...
Louisiana State Representative arrested, facing DWI charge
BATON ROUGE, La. — A State Representative is facing DWI charges after an arrest over the weekend. State police say Larry Selders, who represents voters in Baton Rouge, was arrested near LSU's campus Sunday morning after speeding and doing burnouts. Troopers said after a series of sobriety tests, Selders...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Car Wash Burglary in Westlake
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Car Wash Burglary in Westlake. Westlake, Louisiana – On August 20, 2022, Westlake Police Chief Christopher Wilrye revealed that an arrest had been made in connection with the Blast and Vac Car Wash burglary after further investigation. Jacob Alan Montgomery, of Westlake,...
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
For the second straight month, Louisiana breaks record for its lowest unemployment rate ever
Baton Rouge – For a second straight month, Louisiana set a record-low unemployment rate in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates says the seasonally adjusted rate of unemployment is 3.6-percent. She says, coincidentally, the EMPLOYMENT rate is looking very good. “This...
Here’s why Louisiana’s unemployment levels are falling to record lows despite inflation pressures
Despite high inflation, Louisiana’s unemployment numbers have fallen to record lows the past two months and the number of jobs in the state are back to levels not seen since the start of the COVID pandemic. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6% in July, down from the...
Maryland Travel Agent Scams $433,000 From Customers
A Maryland based travel agent will be serving three years in prison and pay close to $433,000 in reimbursements for fraud committed to her customers. In 2019, customers purchased “discounted” cruise packages from Diana Hopkins of Hopkins Travel Services based in Florida. Instead, Hopkins was using the payments to cover the trips of other customers. Hopkins pleaded guilty to the accusations and stated greed didn’t fuel her actions, it was issues with her gambling addiction.
Black Excellence: Meet The Identical Twin Brothers Who Are Alaska Airlines Pilots
If you ever manage to see double on an Alaskan Airlines flight, know that your eyes are not deceiving you. And no, you don’t have to worry if you’ve had too much to drink at the airport (maybe.) The airline hired two identical brothers as pilots – a...
Bad Bunny And Adidas Will Fly Out Fans To Puerto Rico And New York This Summer
Puerto Rico is known for its warm and sunny days most of the year, which means it is always summer in this US territory. Positive vibes, beaches and beautiful blue skies are common. Inspired by the eternal summer of Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny and adidas are selecting several fans of this Puerto Rican reggaeton star for a flight to this beautiful archipelago located in the Caribbean sea. Also, winners will get the chance to fly to New York to attend the Puerto Rican artist’s concert at Yankee Stadium.
