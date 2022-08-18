ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Trooper earns top award at Inspection Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana State Trooper who recently competed in a national competition demonstrated his knowledge and proficiency by earning the event’s top award with the assistance of his teammates. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), Master Trooper Tim Guinn is the outstanding officer who attended a week-long training event that culminated […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Louisiana Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in LA

Just because online Louisiana poker isn’t legal just yet doesn’t mean that poker fans in this state can’t enjoy exciting online tournaments, bonuses and the best poker apps and sites. However, in order to experience the most rewarding promotions and online events, you need to know which...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oysters#Bacteria#Foodsafety#General Health#The Rustic Inn#Inspectors
brproud.com

Louisiana DOTD starting new aviation program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Aviation branch is launching a new program called Fly Louisiana to bring tourism to Louisiana airports. Fly Louisiana was designed to urge pilots and aviation enthusiast to visit airports throughout the state. The program supports general...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana State Representative arrested, facing DWI charge

BATON ROUGE, La. — A State Representative is facing DWI charges after an arrest over the weekend. State police say Larry Selders, who represents voters in Baton Rouge, was arrested near LSU's campus Sunday morning after speeding and doing burnouts. Troopers said after a series of sobriety tests, Selders...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
theadvocate.com

Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.

Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
TravelNoire

Maryland Travel Agent Scams $433,000 From Customers

A Maryland based travel agent will be serving three years in prison and pay close to $433,000 in reimbursements for fraud committed to her customers. In 2019, customers purchased “discounted” cruise packages from Diana Hopkins of Hopkins Travel Services based in Florida. Instead, Hopkins was using the payments to cover the trips of other customers. Hopkins pleaded guilty to the accusations and stated greed didn’t fuel her actions, it was issues with her gambling addiction.
MARYLAND STATE
TravelNoire

Bad Bunny And Adidas Will Fly Out Fans To Puerto Rico And New York This Summer

Puerto Rico is known for its warm and sunny days most of the year, which means it is always summer in this US territory. Positive vibes, beaches and beautiful blue skies are common. Inspired by the eternal summer of Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny and adidas are selecting several fans of this Puerto Rican reggaeton star for a flight to this beautiful archipelago located in the Caribbean sea. Also, winners will get the chance to fly to New York to attend the Puerto Rican artist’s concert at Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TravelNoire

TravelNoire

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy