Multiple 2023 budget items on Saline County Commission agenda
Multiple budget-related items and several updates are among the items on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
Buhler man dead after crash in Harvey County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, one man died after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Harvey County. Timothy Rutherford was driving westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Avenue on Saturday afternoon when his car crossed the center line, colliding head-on with an SUV. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office...
City of Salina announces street microsurfacing work
Monday through Aug. 27, Vance Brothers of Kansas City, Mo., will resurface the following City of Salina streets, weather permitting:. Local roads will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will be provided sufficient notice of closures and special requests will be accommodated. Arterials and collectors will be resurfaced under traffic.
West Salina park restroom damaged; local man arrested
A local man was arrested after a restroom in a west Salina park was damaged early Sunday. Officers were sent to Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue, at approximately 8 a.m. for a welfare check. While they were in route, a City of Salina employee reported that the person on whom the officers were to conduct the welfare check had allegedly damaged a park restroom, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 22
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Beck, Aaron Lewis; 35; Ogden. CHARGES REQUESTED: Theft of prop/serv;<$1500 3 business...
Derogatory words, images spray painted at Salina's Bill Burke Park
Police are investigating an incident in which parts of an east Salina park were spray painted. Derogatory words and pictures were spray painted in black paint on the concession stand at Bill Burke Park, 1501 E. Crawford Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Additionally, a park sign and the fence next to the concession stand were spray painted.
Small earthquake shakes part of Marion County Saturday
MARION - A minor earthquake shook part of eastern Marion County this morning. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, the 2.1 magnitude quake struck at 8:10 a.m. Saturday southeast of Marion. The quake was centered just north of 160th Street between Zebulon Road and Yarrow Road.
Minibike drivers lead police on chase through part of south Salina
Two minibike drivers were arrested after they led police on a chase through part of south Salina Friday afternoon. At approximately 1 p.m. Friday, an officer in the 2400 block of Edward Street observed drivers on a red minibike and a black minibike headed southbound in the middle of the street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the minibike drivers turned into Jerry Ivey Memorial Park and kept going.
Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police […]
SPONSORED: Twin Valley USD 240 seeks administrative assistant
Twin Valley USD 240 is accepting applications for an Administrative Assistant at our District Office located in downtown Bennington. General office duties – data entry, filing, make copies, fax machine. Generate and maintain district level reports, forms, applications. Maintain food service district/state reporting, deposits, daily reconciliation. Maintain district website...
Two arrested for drug distribution
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug distribution in Hutchinson Friday afternoon. The Drug Enforcement Unit took Morgan Boeschling and Jamie Boeschling into custody on suspicion of drug possession, drug distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug proceeds, contributing to a child's misconduct, and criminal possession of a firearm.
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Amy and Ava Jones home again
NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – After weeks of rehab in Kentucky Amy Jones and her daughter, Ava, are finally home. “It’s been a lot,” said Amy. “It’s just good to be home even though Trey is not here.”. Amy lost her husband Trey when Amy, Ava,...
Pracht, de Filippis join Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum
LINDSBORG - Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum has announced the hiring of Caroline de Filippis as community development director and Adam Pracht as marketing and communications director. They both started on Tuesday, and join Executive Director Lenora Lynam for the museum’s full-time staff. “I have enjoyed getting...
Jobless rates rise across central Kansas in July
TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
Destinations abound flying United at Salina Regional Airport
Whether for the first-time air traveler or a veteran, airline workers at the Salina Regional Airport’s M.J. Kennedy Air Terminal are proud to serve most any need. “There are hundreds of destinations just a connection away, and for the small-town friendliness and feel that you get at Salina, it’s a hidden gem,” said Steph Flanagan, general manager of the SkyWest Salina station.
Former officer charged, document gives more details; released after posting bond
A former Hutchinson police officer appeared before a judge in Reno County Thursday morning. Todd Allen's first appearance was through a courtroom television monitor.
