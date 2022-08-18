Two minibike drivers were arrested after they led police on a chase through part of south Salina Friday afternoon. At approximately 1 p.m. Friday, an officer in the 2400 block of Edward Street observed drivers on a red minibike and a black minibike headed southbound in the middle of the street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the minibike drivers turned into Jerry Ivey Memorial Park and kept going.

SALINA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO