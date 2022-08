Welcome to college football’s Week Zero, folks, and with it the first game of UNC’s football season. We’ll have pregame content for the Heels’ opener against Florida A&M later in the week, but today, we’re wrapping up our Season Preview series with a kind of recap and an outlook — now that we’ve taken a look at every position group on the roster as well as the changes to the coaching staff, where does that leave the program heading into the fall of 2022?

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO