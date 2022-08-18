YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Press Club announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class. The inductees are Tom Holden, Peter Gabriel, Andrea Wood and Ernie Brown. Brown was a reporter at The Vindicator from 1976 to 1985 and regional editor from 1986 to 2019. He serves as the former publicity co-chair for the Youngstown Chapter of the United Negro College Fund and formerly served as publicity co-chairman of the Youngstown Area March for Jesus, board member of the Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism & Drug Abuse Outreach Program (YUMADAOP), president of the William Swanston Charitable Fund board and member of Rising Star Baptist Church in Youngstown where he also serves as an elder.

