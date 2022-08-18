Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Local food pantry hosting back-to-school giveaway
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Temple Emmanuel Food Pantry is hosting a free back-to-school giveaway. It starts at 1 p.m. Sunday at the temple on Indianola Avenue. The giveaway is open to the public, and supplies will be handed out until they’re gone.
Recovering addicts share ways to spend settlement money
(WKBN) — Trumbull County could get $344 million in a judgment after three pharmacy chains were found guilty of recklessly distributing pain pills. Last week, we heard from county officials about some ideas for spending the money. Monday, two people who have beaten addiction gave their ideas for the best places it could help.
Youngstown Press Club announces newest hall of fame class
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Press Club announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class. The inductees are Tom Holden, Peter Gabriel, Andrea Wood and Ernie Brown. Brown was a reporter at The Vindicator from 1976 to 1985 and regional editor from 1986 to 2019. He serves as the former publicity co-chair for the Youngstown Chapter of the United Negro College Fund and formerly served as publicity co-chairman of the Youngstown Area March for Jesus, board member of the Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism & Drug Abuse Outreach Program (YUMADAOP), president of the William Swanston Charitable Fund board and member of Rising Star Baptist Church in Youngstown where he also serves as an elder.
2nd annual Black Cultural Weekend honors veterans
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second annual Black Cultural Weekend is happening in downtown Youngstown this weekend. As a part of this event, organizers held a ceremony to honor African Veteran ancestors. The program was about cultural inclusion, awareness and diversity. Veterans were honored for their service to our...
Poland dedicates highway in honor of local veteran
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Poland community came together Sunday to dedicate a highway in honor of local veteran Joseph K. Vrabel. He was an Ohio Hall of Fame Veteran who served in the Korean War and passed in 2009 from cancer. Vrabel was highly active in his community....
Local high school hosting -back-to-school giveaway
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — East High School is offering a back-to-school supplies giveaway from 12 to 1 p.m. Sunday. The giveaway is for boys and girls basketball team members only.
American Legion Post breaks ground for Veterans’ Plaza
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield American Legion Post 177 is one step closer towards building its Veterans’ Plaza. Saturday, a small groundbreaking ceremony was held at the North Green. The Plaza will feature a new 60 foot flag pole that was formally dedicated last November. Post 177 has...
Logan Way closed for local event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Logan Way will be closed Sunday morning for a few hours. It’s for the annual Jewish Community Center Dash & Splash event. Expect Logan Way to be closed between 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Plan for detours if headed that way.
DeWine, local officials speak on grant for human trafficking task force
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine paid a visit to the Farmer’s Bank in Cortland to enact his Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program yesterday. Cortland, Boardman, Warren Police, State Representative Mike Loychik and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force were at the event. To date,...
Ohio’s 1st Black-owned cidery opens in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — DOPE Cider House and Winery hosted its grand opening in Youngstown Saturday. Youngstown native and owner Hanna Ferguson said it’s the culmination of five years of hard work. She brews all the cider in-house. Ferguson comes from a family of winemakers, which is how...
Local fire departments to buy new equipment with grant
(WKBN)- Some local fire departments will be splitting a FEMA grant to buy new equipment. According to Chief Don Hutchinson of the Cardinal Joint Fire District, Canfield, Damascus, Sebring, and Berlin Township, will share a FEMA grant of more than $6000,000 to purchase new air pacs for their crews. Some...
Locals share legacy of Brier Hill pizza
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 30th annual Brier Hill Italian Festival is wrapping up, but the legacy of the pizza continues to live on. The pizza, which consists of sauce, peppers and grated parmesan cheese, has been around for decades, gaining popularity in the 1940s. Lifelong Youngstown residents say...
Boardman restaurant dominates sauce contest for 2nd year
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Local Italian restaurants faced off to win the title of best sauce Sunday afternoon. The Sunday Sauce Showdown was at the DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall. WKBN evening anchor Stan Boney was a celebrity judge and WKBN meteorologist Jim Loboy emcee’d the event....
3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Austintown Police are looking for clues and suspects after a weekend drive-by shooting left three people hurt. It happened Sunday afternoon along Meridian Road just north of Crum Road. Police say two men were shot, one of them hurt critically while a woman suffered a...
Rising cost of tomatoes impacts popular local business
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – I’m sure you’ve noticed the grocery bill being a little higher and the pain at the pump has been a hot topic as well. One local manufacturing group is feeling the pain as prices increase for one of its main ingredients. We sat down with the CEO of the company that is known for the popular sauce Gia Russa.
Hopewell Theatre postpones season opener
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hopewell Theatre in Youngstown announced Saturday it’s rescheduling its season opener. “Steel Magnolias” will now run Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5 at 7:30 p.m. with an additional showing on Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. The play was scheduled to run Aug. 26-27 and...
Post-Roe, Ohio’s Satanic Temple sees membership grow
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio said its seen its membership grow exponentially. “If you are a rebel, you don’t fit in, you don’t align with the beliefs and ideals that the people around you tell you that you should align and believe with, many would refer to you as a Satanist,” said Boardman resident and Ohio Congregation of the Satanic Temple member Kyle McCullough.
YSU apartment building evacuated after room fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The University Courtyards on Youngstown State University’s campus was evacuated Saturday evening. Youngstown Fire Department said the sprinkler system was able to hold the fire in a room on the second floor at bay until the department arrived. However, the sprinklers caused a lot of water damage.
Dominion Energy starts emissions pilot project locally
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Dominion Energy has an ambitious goal – zero net emissions by 2050. To achieve that goal they have a pilot project in Berlin Center where they’re growing bio-mass sorghum. It’s a special kind that absorbs larger amounts of carbon dioxide from the...
Boardman woman taken to hospital after break in leads to shooting
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman was taken to the hospital after someone tried to break into her apartment, then shot at her. It happened Sunday around midnight in the 4800 block of Erie Street. Boardman Police received a call that a woman had been shot. Once they...
