Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A local organization is helping support at-risk teens when they need it mostMadison VegaPeoria, AZ
"Coffee with Kent and the Chief" event makes latest stop in MaricopaJeremy BerenMaricopa, AZ
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per MonthCadrene HeslopPhoenix, AZ
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Why This Businessman Faked His DeathJeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Related
numberfire.com
Twins' Gio Urshela batting seventh on Sunday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh on Sunday versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Byron Buxton returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Blue Jays Saturday afternoon
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Bradley is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Bradley for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.3...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sitting for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh will move to the bench on Sunday with Curt Casali catching for right-hander Luis Castillo. Casali will bat eighth versus left-hander JP Sears and Oakland. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.6...
numberfire.com
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Sunday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Leon will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 7.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf hitting fifth in New York's Saturday Game 2 matchup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is starting in Saturday's Game 2 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ruf will take over designated hitting duties after Dan Vogelbach was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against left-hander Bailey Falter, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,400.
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina placed on Cardinals' restricted list
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been placed on the restricted list. Molina is headed back to Puerto Rico for what he told the team are "business reasons." As a result, he will not play Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knizner versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner.
numberfire.com
Tony Kemp leading off for Oakland on Saturday
Oakland Athletics utility-man Tony Kemp is starting in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Kemp will take over second base after Jonah Bride was rested versus their division competitors. In a matchup against Logan Gilbert, our models project Kemp to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez starting Saturday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Narvaez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Narvaez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Skye Bolt in Athletics' lineup Monday night
Oakland Athletics outfielder Skye Bolt is starting Monday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Bolt is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project Bolt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
J.D. Martinez in Boston's lineup on Saturday
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Martinez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Martinez for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Yandy Diaz in Rays' lineup on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Diaz is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting leadoff versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Diaz for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.0 FanDuel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Jarren Duran in lineup for Red Sox Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Duran is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Duran for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McKinstry is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project McKinstry for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.2...
numberfire.com
Max Muncy hitting sixth in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting in Saturday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Muncy will operate second base after Gavin Lux was left on the bench against Marlins' lefty Braxton Garrett. numberFire's models project Muncy to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
numberfire.com
Tyler Heineman in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Heineman is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Justin Dunn. Our models project Heineman for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.0...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
J.T. Realmuto starting for Philadelphia on Saturday in Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Realmuto is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Realmuto for 0.9 hits,...
numberfire.com
William Contreras starting Saturday night for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Contreras for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Davis in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Davis is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Davis for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.6...
numberfire.com
Cardinals start Yadier Molina at catcher Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals will start Yadier Molina at catcher for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will hit eighth and handle catching duties Monday while Andrew Knizner takes a seat. Molina has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.1 fantasy points against the Cubs.
Comments / 0