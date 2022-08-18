ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, NJ

TheDailyBeast

Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer

A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
POLITICS
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
ABC News

2 killed, 1 hurt in Atlanta shootings; woman in custody

Two people have been killed and one was injured in shootings at two locations in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood on Monday afternoon, Atlanta police said. Police said a suspect is in custody. This comes after police said they were searching for an unknown woman in connection with the shootings. Police shared...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Philly

Daughter identifies man fighting for his life after Northeast Philly hit-and-run as James Doughty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police believe they found the SUV involved in a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia that left one bicyclist in critical condition on Monday morning. The 42-year-old man who was struck is fighting for his life at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. His daughter is making a plea for justice. She spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News This Morning on Tuesday, identifying her father as 42-year-old James Doughty. She says he goes by Jimmy. Doughty's daughter tells Eyewitness News she is distraught over this hit-and-run that severely injured her father while he was riding his bike along Bustleton Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. She says she...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

