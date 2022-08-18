Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash over the weekend: coroner
A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Saturday evening crash involving his motorcycle and another vehicle, authorities said. Ricardo Reyes, of Mount Joy, was driving a motorcycle that collided around 8:15 p.m. with a sedan in the area of Seitz and Manor Church roads in Manor Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber.
CLEARED: Route 30 East in Lancaster County shut down due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a part of US Route 30 east in Lancaster Countyfor part of the afternoon on Saturday. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 30 eastbound between Exit: MOUNTVILLE and Exit: CENTERVILLE ROAD. All lanes were closed. No word...
Another deer-disease management expansion announced by Game Commission
A road-killed deer in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County tested positive for chronic wasting disease, leading to an expansion of Disease Management Area 2 farther east to include more of Adams, Cumberland and York counties. The always-fatal CWD affects members of the deer family, including white-tailed deer and elk....
Two central Pa. men identified as victims of West Virginia plane crash: report
Two men who died in a plane crash in West Virginia were Lancaster County residents, according to reports. LancasterOnline said 32-year-old Dwayne K. Weaver and 30-year-old Wesley K. Martin have been identified by their families to the outlet as two of the three people on the plane at the time of the crash.
1 dead, multiple people injured in central Pa. stabbing: officials
One person is dead and others are injured after a stabbing in Hopewell Township on Monday evening, York County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Ted Czech confirmed to multiple outlets. First responders were first called to Firebox Court around 7:15 p.m., Czech told ABC27. The York County Coroner is on...
Man injured in Monday morning central Pa. shooting
A 30-year-old man was shot in broad daylight Monday on a York street, city police said. Shots were fired around 10:10 a.m. on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue, police said. When they arrived, they found the 30-year-old injured from a non-life-threatening bullet wound. The man was taken to WellSpan...
Two adults, baby hospitalized after fire in Northumberland County
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two adults and an infant were taken to the hospital after crews battled a fire early Monday morning in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. on the 100 block of Myrtle Street in Milton. Officials say three people – two adults and a baby – were extracted […]
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
37-year-old man died in multi-vehicle crash: coroner
A 37-year-old man from Dover Township died in a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Travis Schult was driving near the intersection of Route 30 and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township when he drove into another vehicle on Route 30, the coroner’s office reported.
Tractor-trailer crash closes section of I-80
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a report of a tractor-trailer overturned causing a portion of Interstate 80 to close. According to PennDOT, both lanes on I-80 westbound near mile marker 212 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County are closed due to an overturned tractor trailer. Westbound traffic is being detoured off exit 212B […]
Man killed in York County multi-vehicle crash Saturday
A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner’s office staff were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Saturday to the incident, which occurred around the intersection of North Baker and Trinity roads with Route 30. The...
Man pulled gun in Dauphin County road rage incident: police
State police resolved a road rage incident that occurred Friday afternoon on Route 283, according to a recent release. Dalton Bechtel, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he pointed a gun at 33-year-old Harrisburg motorist at around 3 p.m. in Lower Swatara Township, according to police.
At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’
Harrisburg residents Raven Persad and Elvis Valentin dropped into Walmart in Swatara Township on Sunday afternoon to pick up a couple of items. But the married couple, in the store with an estimated 500 other people, left without buying anything after they said that they heard the sound of a “boom.”
18-Month-Old Airlifted From Delivery Truck Crash In Lancaster County (DEVELOPING)
An 18-month-old child was hit by a delivery truck in Lancaster County on Thursday, August 18, according to emergency dispatchers. The crash happened near the area of Philadelphia Pike and Plank Road in Salisbury Township just before 10 a.m., according to dispatch. A medical helicopter was called to the scene,...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
One wounded in York shooting Saturday: reports
A shooting in York City late Saturday afternoon left one person wounded, according to several media reports. The incident was reported near the intersection of West Market Street and Richland Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Police closed down a portion of West Market Street to investigate, according to...
Harrisburg man arrested after shooting inside Dauphin County Walmart
A Harrisburg man is accused of shooting another person Sunday evening inside a local Walmart, sending hundreds of panicked shoppers sprinting out of the store. Swatara Township police on Monday announced 27-year-old Luis D. Jose has been charged with aggravated assault recklessly endangering other persons, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in connection to the shooting at the Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road.
Child, 5, and woman die, others hurt in central Pa. stabbing: police
A 34-year-old woman and 5-year-old child were stabbed to death Monday evening during a York County “mass casualty incident,” authorities said. The woman and child died of their wounds before representatives from the York County Coroner’s Office arrived around 7:26 p.m. at a home on the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
Fire in Shamokin Township shuts down Route 61
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire has shut down both directions of Route 61 near Shamokin. Crews were called to the blaze just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. It was initially reported as a controlled burn that got out of hand. Fire crews from several counties have been sent...
More municipalities could join York in banning driveway car washing; here’s how to find out where
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — As many as 950 Pennsylvania municipalities could soon join early adopters — including York — in banning Pennsylvanians from washing their cars with soap in their own driveways. “It was a mandated change by DEP” — the state’s Department of Environmental Protection —...
