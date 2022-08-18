ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

PennLive.com

Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash over the weekend: coroner

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Saturday evening crash involving his motorcycle and another vehicle, authorities said. Ricardo Reyes, of Mount Joy, was driving a motorcycle that collided around 8:15 p.m. with a sedan in the area of Seitz and Manor Church roads in Manor Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber.
MOUNT JOY, PA
PennLive.com

Man injured in Monday morning central Pa. shooting

A 30-year-old man was shot in broad daylight Monday on a York street, city police said. Shots were fired around 10:10 a.m. on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue, police said. When they arrived, they found the 30-year-old injured from a non-life-threatening bullet wound. The man was taken to WellSpan...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

37-year-old man died in multi-vehicle crash: coroner

A 37-year-old man from Dover Township died in a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Travis Schult was driving near the intersection of Route 30 and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township when he drove into another vehicle on Route 30, the coroner’s office reported.
DOVER, PA
WBRE

Tractor-trailer crash closes section of I-80

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a report of a tractor-trailer overturned causing a portion of Interstate 80 to close. According to PennDOT, both lanes on I-80 westbound near mile marker 212 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County are closed due to an overturned tractor trailer. Westbound traffic is being detoured off exit 212B […]
PennLive.com

Man killed in York County multi-vehicle crash Saturday

A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner’s office staff were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Saturday to the incident, which occurred around the intersection of North Baker and Trinity roads with Route 30. The...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man pulled gun in Dauphin County road rage incident: police

State police resolved a road rage incident that occurred Friday afternoon on Route 283, according to a recent release. Dalton Bechtel, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he pointed a gun at 33-year-old Harrisburg motorist at around 3 p.m. in Lower Swatara Township, according to police.
HARRISBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Traffic
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

One wounded in York shooting Saturday: reports

A shooting in York City late Saturday afternoon left one person wounded, according to several media reports. The incident was reported near the intersection of West Market Street and Richland Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Police closed down a portion of West Market Street to investigate, according to...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man arrested after shooting inside Dauphin County Walmart

A Harrisburg man is accused of shooting another person Sunday evening inside a local Walmart, sending hundreds of panicked shoppers sprinting out of the store. Swatara Township police on Monday announced 27-year-old Luis D. Jose has been charged with aggravated assault recklessly endangering other persons, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in connection to the shooting at the Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Child, 5, and woman die, others hurt in central Pa. stabbing: police

A 34-year-old woman and 5-year-old child were stabbed to death Monday evening during a York County “mass casualty incident,” authorities said. The woman and child died of their wounds before representatives from the York County Coroner’s Office arrived around 7:26 p.m. at a home on the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire in Shamokin Township shuts down Route 61

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire has shut down both directions of Route 61 near Shamokin. Crews were called to the blaze just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. It was initially reported as a controlled burn that got out of hand. Fire crews from several counties have been sent...
PennLive.com

