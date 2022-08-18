ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Nation-NYS gaming compact reaches 20 years

By Evan Anstey
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Work on a new contract between the Seneca Nation and New York State is underway, since the current agreement is set to expire in December.

The gaming compact has been in place for 20 years.

Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels says there have been significant changes over the two decades the compact has been in place.

“What we agreed to at 25 percent in 2002 has materially changed and we are going to prove that through negotiations,” Pagels said.

Pagels says the state hasn’t been holding up its end of the deal. A spokesperson for Gov. Hochul says “Staff at the Executive Chamber and Gaming Commission have begun preliminary negotiations with the Seneca Nation. We are confident that the process will continue in a way that best serves New Yorkers.”

Comments / 0

News 4 Buffalo

