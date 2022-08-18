ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Travel Maven

These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle

Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
New Jersey 101.5

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
MILLVILLE, NJ
CBS News

Father and son shot in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A father and his son were shot three times in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 7200 block of Glenloch Street around 3:30 a.m. The victims were found on the living room floor, officials say. Police say the 43-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Police: Man fatally shot inside car in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 34-year-old man was fatally shot inside a car in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of West Berks Street around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Police say he was shot in the neck. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Multiple injured in 5-car crash on I-95 in Perryville

BALTIMORE -- Multiple people have been injured after a crash involving five cars Tuesday morning on I-95 in Perryville, according to a local fire company. The Maryland Department of Transportation said the lanes were closed for crash response, but have reopened as of noon. The crash happened around 11 a.m....
PERRYVILLE, MD
CBS News

Watch Live: DA Krasner to announce conviction, sentencing in narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a 39-year-old defendant who was charged with narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession following his arrest in the city's Nicetown-Tioga section in 2020. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided. The press conference will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Seventh teen reported running away from Philadelphia’s DHS facility

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Wednesday. Police say 16-year-old Equill Marino was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street around 5:11 pm leaving the Department of Human Services. This is the seventh child reported missing from DHS this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

