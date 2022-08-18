Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle
Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Southwest Philadelphia's Mont Brown hosts community event, backpack giveaway
"I know I can't stop the violence every day, but if I can do it for one day, I've done my part," he said.
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
Section of NJ beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of a beach in New Jersey has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, according to the town’s mayor.
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
morethanthecurve.com
Plymouth Meeting woman prolific killer of spotted lanternflies. Has amassed 13,000+ confirmed kills
Spotlight PA published an article about spotted lanternflies and how the effort to kill them has waned over time. Mentioned in the article is Harriett Campbell of Plymouth Meeting, who has over 13,000 confirmed kills that were tracked on an app. From the article:. Harriet Campbell, a retiree in Plymouth...
CBS News
Father and son shot in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A father and his son were shot three times in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 7200 block of Glenloch Street around 3:30 a.m. The victims were found on the living room floor, officials say. Police say the 43-year-old...
CBS News
Police: Man fatally shot inside car in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 34-year-old man was fatally shot inside a car in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of West Berks Street around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Police say he was shot in the neck. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the man...
CBS News
Philadelphia man sentenced in narcotics distribution, illegal firearm possession case
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 39-year-old man was sentenced to at least nine years in prison in a narcotics and illegal firearm distribution case in Philadelphia. Kevin Walker was convicted last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday. Walker was arrested in October 2020 in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood. On Oct....
Beloved Petting Zoo, Dairy Farm in PA Closing After 52 Years
A beloved dairy farm and petting zoo in eastern Pennsylvania is closing after over half of a century in business. The reason: the owners are getting ready to retire. And don't worry, their animals will be well taken care of. Our travels take us to the far western suburbs of...
CBS News
Wilmington Police: Shooting leaves boy dead, man in critical condition
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were shot in Wilmington on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened at 6th and North Madison Streets around 9:30 p.m. Officials say the boy was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man was...
CBS News
Multiple injured in 5-car crash on I-95 in Perryville
BALTIMORE -- Multiple people have been injured after a crash involving five cars Tuesday morning on I-95 in Perryville, according to a local fire company. The Maryland Department of Transportation said the lanes were closed for crash response, but have reopened as of noon. The crash happened around 11 a.m....
CBS News
Watch Live: DA Krasner to announce conviction, sentencing in narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession case
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a 39-year-old defendant who was charged with narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession following his arrest in the city's Nicetown-Tioga section in 2020. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided. The press conference will...
phl17.com
Seventh teen reported running away from Philadelphia’s DHS facility
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Wednesday. Police say 16-year-old Equill Marino was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street around 5:11 pm leaving the Department of Human Services. This is the seventh child reported missing from DHS this year.
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Pennsylvania's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all you can eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
