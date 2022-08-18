ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimauma, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete’s First Night celebration canceled for 2022

For the first time in three decades, St. Petersburg will not have a First Night celebration this New Year’s Eve. A lull in sponsorships, coupled with the effects on the ongoing pandemic made the event, which has an executive director, a volunteer board and an all-volunteer staff, not viable for 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
click orlando

Busch Gardens: Buy 2023 Fun Card, get the rest of 2022 free

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just launched a limited-time offer for its 2023 Fun Card. Guests who purchase the pass will get unlimited admission through 2023, with the rest of 2022 included for free. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach | Wet week on...
813area.com

Tampa's Best Vodka Cocktails

During these stressful times, things can get overwhelming, but make sure and take some time to relax--and get a drink! Tampa has tons of great cocktail options, so why don't we show you some of the most exciting vodka cocktails the city has to offer? Take some time to relax during this chaotic time and explore the best vodka cocktails of Tampa. Check out these restaurants and bars that will be able to satisfy your cocktail needs! Who knows, maybe you'll find your new go-to drink.
TAMPA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

Enjoy an Arts & Crafts Festival on the Sponge Docks

In Historic Tarpon Springs, September 24th and 25th. The Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Arts and Crafts Festival is gearing up for a great September with a full weekend of creativity and crafts from a wide array of talented artists. Stroll along the world-famous sponge docks and do a little early...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
727area.com

Best Asian Restaurants from St. Petersburg to Clearwater

We love Japanese sushi and Chinese chicken chow mien, but we have recently discovered the joys of Asian dishes from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and more. Fusion Asian cuisine, where Mex spice and style (burrito/taco) meet Asian flavors really wow us as do Hawaiian-style dishes like poke with Pan-Asian spices. Here are some of our faves from St. Petersburg to Clearwater and around Tampa Bay.
CLEARWATER, FL
727area.com

Lana's Friendly Tavern

With great food, karaoke, and drinks, it's hard not to love Lana's after you go once. Pub grub like nachos, unlimited crab legs on certain nights, and wings, make Lana's a must-try. 5.0. (1) Pete and Shorty's is a Pinellas County staple. Centrally located in the heart of Tampa Bay,...
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
thegabber.com

Renting for Cheap on a Gulf Beach?

No one ever said living walking distance from the beach is an inexpensive life choice. In Florida, the closer you go to the shore, the more it’s going to cost you. That’s why the condos on St. Pete Beach, Madeira, and Treasure Island are filled with retirees and frighteningly high price tags.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
territorysupply.com

8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida

Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
TAMPA, FL
clearpublicist.com

Florida entrepreneur caters to gals with in addition size toes

TAMPA, Fla. – “Cat’s out the bag, I have a substantial foot,” says Vaila CEO, Ahriana Edwards. The Tampa entrepreneur claimed her business enterprise was born out of necessity. Edwards mentioned the dilemma commenced when she was just a boy or girl. At 9 years aged,...
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Bond Thriller Gives Tampa the Evil Eye – Literally

Ever have that creepy feeling that someone is watching you? Mari Alvarez, the tormented crime reporter at the heart of Linda Hurtado Bond’s new novel “All the Broken Girls” (Entangled Publishing, 2022), gets that feeling, big time. And she’s right – someone is watching. As...
TAMPA, FL
813area.com

The Transformation of Uptown Tampa: What it Means for University Mall, the City, and Traffic

You’re not alone if you don’t recognize the name Uptown Tampa. A new name for a familiar place, Uptown Tampa is roughly 20 square miles of land that includes University Mall, Fletcher Avenue, and parts of Temple Terrace. For ten years now, developers have been planning drastic changes in this area, and University Mall is experiencing the most notable changes so far. Serving as a sort of “ground zero” for the rapid development being planned for this part of the city, the old University Mall is being torn down in favor of something greater: a center for entertainment, recreation, and economic growth.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa's LT3 Academy tech school opens in University Mall

From tech bootcamps to a full career in coding within 18 months, the owners of LT3 Academy say they can help create a pathway for people wanting to enter the workforce. Tampa's LT3 Academy set up in University Mall in February. The academy's owners say they are offering a pathway...
TAMPA, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: Not such a ‘dog-friendly’ city

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. St. Pete was just voted one of the dog-friendliest cities in the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

