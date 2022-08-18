ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Could Use Chip Trayanum in Dual Role at Running Back and Linebacker, But Dallan Hayden Coming On Strong After Injury to Evan Pryor

Chip Trayanum’s days at running back might not be over after all. The Akron native, who played running back at Arizona State for the past two seasons before transferring to Ohio State to play linebacker this offseason, has spent some time at his old position in practice recently following a season-ending injury suffered by second-year running back Evan Pryor.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

TreVeyon Henderson, Paris Johnson Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, C.J. Stroud and Dawand Jones Named Preseason Associated Press All-Americans

Five Ohio State players received preseason All-American honors from the Associated Press on Monday. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, running back TreVeyon Henderson and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. are all first-team selections, while quarterback C.J. Stroud and offensive tackle Dawand Jones made the second team. Ohio State had the second-most...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Expects Buckeyes to Be At Full Strength Before Season Opener, Says Chip Trayanum Could Play Dual Role At Running Back And Linebacker

Just 12 days remain before the Buckeyes begin their 2022 season against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. With the new campaign rapidly approaching, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles held a press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Monday to address the development of the scarlet and gray roster heading into the home stretch of fall camp.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Kyle McCord’s Improvement Since Last Year Is “Night And Day” As Ohio State Backup Quarterback Maintains “The Mindset of Being the Starter”

Last month, Kyle McCord had an opportunity to pick the mind of a man who knows a thing or two about playing quarterback at Ohio State. At Braxton Miller’s CHARG1NG Football Camp in July, the second-year signal-caller told the Buckeye legend, “the jump from year one to year two has been huge” as his understanding of the position and acclimation to the highest level of college football continues to grow.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Garrett Stover Says Ohio State is “A Top School,” Opening Weekend Highlights from Ohio State Commits, Jalen Thompson Commits to Michigan State

Garrett Stover knew for months what Big Walnut will require from him this season. After playing primarily safety a year ago, the four-star 2024 prospect made his high school debut at linebacker in his team’s 35-7 victory against Bishop Hartley on Friday. Stover had trained relentlessly all offseason, focusing on improving his agility, physicality and reaction time.
COLUMBUS, OH
