KFVS12
Williamson County shooting under investigation
KFVS12
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person has been charged in connection with a man’s fentanyl death in January. Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $500,000 cash only. According to a Facebook post from the...
KFVS12
Murphysboro police looking for bank robbery suspect
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS looking for 'armed and dangerous' man
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust
KFVS12
Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill.
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of killing woman, hiding her body under mattress at motel
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of killing a woman and trying to hide her body under a mattress at a western Kentucky motel. Marcos A. Rios, 41, was arrested on charges of murder/domestic violence and abuse of a corpse. According to Paducah police, they were called at...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS searching for man considered armed & dangerous
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking the public for help in finding a man they consider armed and dangerous. Sikeston DPS is searching for 20-year-old Dominic W. Metzger, of East Prairie. The public is urged not to approach or confront Metzger, but to...
KFVS12
Williamson Co. deputies investigating after shots fired from one vehicle at another on Rte. 13
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after they say shots were fired from one vehicle at another on Route 13. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, it happened on Route 13 just west of Greenbrier Road around 10:33 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23. They said...
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating mower theft
KFVS12
New businesses come to Cape Girardeau
KFVS12
Ribbon cutting held for Neighborhood Solar Project in Cape Girardeau
KFVS12
Police chase through 2 counties leads to arrest
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Benton, Kentucky man, accused of leading McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase, was arrested on several charges. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to pull over 42-year-old Clinton S. Borders for traffic violations in the area of Yarbro Lane in Paducah at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.
KFVS12
Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna. According to Illinois State Police, a 2018 white International truck-tractor semi-trailer combination was having issues and stopped in part of the right lane on I-57 at mile post 32. They said a...
KFVS12
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Police investigating Sunday night shooting
westkentuckystar.com
Four Graves County suspects arrested in Paducah moped thefts
Four people were arrested in Graves County in connection with alleged moped thefts in Paducah. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office were alerted to the presence of an alleged stolen moped at a Kingston Road address in the Water Valley area, last Sunday. They located the moped that was reported stolen from Paducah.
KFVS12
Western Ky. man accused of sending inappropriate texts to juvenile
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a juvenile. Charles Bourff, 53, of LaCenter, was arrested on charges of promoting a minor (under 16) in sex performance, possession of cont. substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia buy/poss. According...
KFVS12
American Heritage docks in Cape Girardeau
KFVS12
Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
