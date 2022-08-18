Effective: 2022-08-22 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Eastern Clay; South Central Duval; Western Clay; Western Duval Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Clay and southern Duval Counties through 230 PM EDT At 141 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Cecil Field to Riverside. These storms were nearly stationary. Storms have begun to develop and merge along a line over downtown Jacksonville. Minor flooding will be possible for flood-prone areas in Jacksonville. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Orange Park, Unf, Baymeadows, Ortega, Oakleaf Plantation, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Cecil Field, Nas Jax and Normandy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO