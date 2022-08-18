College football linebacker and brother of Buffalo Bills tight end dead at 22



Florida International University l inebacker Luke Knox, brother of NFL tight end Dawson Knox, died at the age of 22.

The coach of the school's football team, Mike MacIntyre, announced the death of Knox on Thursday morning in a tweet.



"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox," wrote MacIntyre. "While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember."

BO JACKSON COVERED UVALDE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUNERAL COSTS

A cause of death has not been disclosed by the school or local police.

Knox, a native of Brentwood, Tennessee, was at Ole Miss for four years before transferring to FIU for the upcoming college football season.

The University of Mississippi, Knox's former school, shared a tribute to him on Twitter, saying their "hearts are broken over the sudden passing of Luke Knox."



Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott, who coaches Luke Knox's brother Dawson, shared his support for the Knox family during a press conference on Thursday.

"Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time. We're right there with him supporting him and his family. It's just tragic news. We love him, and we support him, and it's just unfortunate news this morning," McDermott said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

FIU is scheduled to start its season on Sept. 1 with a home game against Bryant University.