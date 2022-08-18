Deshaun Watson: 'I'm moving on with my career', maintains his innocence

Deshaun Watson faced the media in Cleveland shortly after the revelation of a settlement between the NFL and NFLPA that results in an 11-game suspension for the Browns quarterback.

Watson began with an opening statement,

“I’m very grateful to the NFL and the NFLPA for this disciplinary to be to a close, to an ending, and to have some clarity. I’m looking forward to just moving forward with my career and being able to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

Watson fielded several questions from reporters on scene, and he reiterated his innocence of the sexual misconduct charges leveled against him. When asked if he wished to apologize to the women who accused him of sexual assault, he did not

“I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence, and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone,” Watson declared from Browns headquarters in Berea. “But at the same point, I have to continue to push forward with my life & career.”

When asked why he agreed to a settlement despite his insistence of innocence, Watson responded,

“I’m moving on with my career and my life. I’m going to continue to stand on my innocence. Just because the settlement and things like that happened, it doesn’t mean that a person is guilty.”

Watson did offer a written statement as well, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter: