ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson: 'I'm moving on with my career', maintains his innocence

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWNyq_0hMOVQpR00

Deshaun Watson faced the media in Cleveland shortly after the revelation of a settlement between the NFL and NFLPA that results in an 11-game suspension for the Browns quarterback.

Watson began with an opening statement,

“I’m very grateful to the NFL and the NFLPA for this disciplinary to be to a close, to an ending, and to have some clarity. I’m looking forward to just moving forward with my career and being able to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

Watson fielded several questions from reporters on scene, and he reiterated his innocence of the sexual misconduct charges leveled against him. When asked if he wished to apologize to the women who accused him of sexual assault, he did not

“I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence, and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone,” Watson declared from Browns headquarters in Berea. “But at the same point, I have to continue to push forward with my life & career.”

When asked why he agreed to a settlement despite his insistence of innocence, Watson responded,

“I’m moving on with my career and my life. I’m going to continue to stand on my innocence. Just because the settlement and things like that happened, it doesn’t mean that a person is guilty.”

Watson did offer a written statement as well, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Lawrence gives Steelers the Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag after amazing pass

If there’s one thing we knew about the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, it’s that things wouldn’t possibly be as bad as they were last season under the “leadership” of one Urban Meyer. New head coach Doug Pederson had nowhere to go but up in everything from accountability to game-planning to roster management to game design, and so far, things are looking pretty good out there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News

It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Berea, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News

We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL
Popculture

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots looking to trade former first-round draft pick

The New England Patriots could be looking to part ways with former first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn, per a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, the Patriots are “probably going to trade someone,” and when delving into who that someone could potentially be, he touched on the team being engaged in trade conversations involving the offensive tackle.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nflpa#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Notable Kicker On Sunday

The New Orleans Saints have made a move at the kicker position. According to a report from Nick Underhill, the Saints released one of their kickers on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans has parted ways with kicker John Parker Romo. The 24-year-old kicker will be looking for a new NFL team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Anthony Brown is breaking out in the preseason, leaving Oregon fans to question Mario Cristobal

This isn’t quite the Anthony Brown that we saw in Eugene over the past couple of years. While many of the fall months in Eugene a year ago were spent with fans of the Oregon Ducks frustrated by the play of their starting quarterback, and occasionally calling for him to be benched, the former Boston College transfer is now getting his chance to make a spot on the Baltimore Ravens roster in the NFL, using the preseason to show what he’s capable of. It turns out he’s capable of a lot more than what we saw with the Ducks a year ago. Mario...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury update: Greg Mancz left Bills practice on cart

The Buffalo Bills suffered an injury along their offensive line on Tuesday. The player spotlighted is Greg Mancz. According to multiple reports including The Athletic from Bills practice on Monday, Mancz left the workout early. He required assistance leaving the field as he was spotted on a cart with a trainer potentially nursing a foot injury:
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reported details for contract of Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson released

The Baltimore Ravens traded away wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on the first night of the 2022 NFL draft, sending shockwaves throughout the league. Baltimore then decided not to draft anyone at the position, and didn’t sign a veteran for a long time. However, on Friday it was made known by Ian Rapoport that the team was expected to sign long-time Kansas City Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
188K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy