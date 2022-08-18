Read full article on original website
‘Lost a legend’: Beloved youth advocate remembered as passionate, kind
Friends and community members in Westfield are remembering Christine Brown as a woman who was passionate, kind and positively impacted the lives of children around her through her work. Brown, who was an early intervention advocate with the Westfield Youth Assistance Program for nearly 10 years, died Aug. 9 while...
Current Publishing
Carmel-based company developing alarm to detect fires faster
Carmel-based company Spectral Analytical Air Monitoring is hoping to change the way homes are protected from fire. Research has indicated one of its patents under its original company name – Sentelligence – detects chemical changes that can provide an alert faster than traditional smoke detectors. “The SAAM S-Series...
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
indianapublicradio.org
Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald’s for staff to teach students in special ed
When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
Current Publishing
A celebration of culture: St. George Middle Eastern Festival returns to Fishers
What started out as a small church smorgasbord put women of the St. George Orthodox Christian Church in Fishers has since become a popular festival that attracts thousands or attendees. The St. George Middle Eastern Festival is held annually at 10748 E 116th street, Fishers. This year it will run...
Current Publishing
Building a brand: New name reflects Carmel remodeling company’s growth, roots
While waiting for a meeting at the Public Works Dept. in Grand Rapids, Mich., Larry Greene had some time on his hands. “I was waiting all day for a guy who didn’t want to see me, but my boss made me sit there all day until he saw me,’” said Greene, then a civil engineer and regional manager for ADS Environmental Services, which studied water and sewer systems.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Carmel, IN USA
My son found this outside of a specialists office where he had a celebration follow-up appointment from a condition that he developed as a baby. It was super fun to find this as we walked outside!
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood
INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
Fox 59
This sweet doggo needs a home!
INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
Current Publishing
Cosner will perform new music at Feinstein’s
Jeremiah Cosner describes his present state as a creative one. That will help the Carmel resident’s music fans enjoy new music by his Americana band, influenced by blues and roots rock ‘n’ roll. “We will be performing a full 90-minute set of all original music and will...
15-year-old believed to be in danger missing from Wabash County
The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen August 4 at 11:50 p.m.
Current Publishing
Zionsville Community High School swimmer earns magazine’s national award
For Zionsville Community High School senior Will Modglin, it was an unexpected honor. Modglin, 18, was recently named Swimming World Magazine’s 2021-22 Male High School Swimmer of the Year. Modglin won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke at the IHSAA state finals in February. He also won both at the 2021 state meet.
Tipton plant manager will be 'greatly missed' following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt
After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of eligible Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but chose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting in March 2020, enabling […] The post Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISH-TV
3 Indiana State University students killed in a single-vehicle accident
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three students died early Sunday morning from a single-vehicle accident. All are believed to be students at Indiana University, according to Indiana State University. Police say five people were in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players, according to...
Anderson mom, 18-day-old baby found safe
Anderson Police say a 17-year-old girl and her infant son are missing. They were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m.
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close
INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s Alcohol & Tobacco Commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars have […]
Fox 59
‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom of fallen Elwood officer’s brother
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers High School is facing criticism for a student project called “Defund the Police” that was left displayed in the classroom of slain Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s brother. The student project was from the previous school year. On Tuesday, Officer Shahnavaz’s younger brother entered...
