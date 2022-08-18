ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Craft Beer Pop-Up is no more for Downtown Evansville

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pC8t5_0hMOUeCW00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The city came 38 tickets shy in order to host a Craft Beer Pop-Up event this summer. City officials say of the 100 tickets they needed to sell for the event to go on, only 62 people made purchases.

USI students begin moving in for fall semester

The event was scheduled for August 18, with funding needed to be complete by noon. According to organizers, people who purchased tickets for the event have been emailed and will receive a refund.

The event would have had live music, photo point, giant yard games, and a shop. Downtown Evansville officials encourage you to join them for their upcoming September events .

UP NEXT: E vansville firefighter’s widow charged with murder

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

