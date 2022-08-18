Read full article on original website
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social SecurityChannelocityVirginia State
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
cbs19news
Heavy rain damages roads in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Heavy rain has caused damage to roads around Nelson County. As a result, Nelson County Public Schools was closed on Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation Lynchburg District has crews out inspecting roads. People may have to find alternate routes around damaged roads, such...
WDBJ7.com
Rt. 620 closed in Nelson Co. for multiple weeks due to flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 620 (Farrar Bridge Ln) at Route 617 (Rockfish River Road) will be closed for multiple weeks due to emergency road work following flooding. Updates can be found by visiting the 511 Virginia website.
Flooding Hits Parts Of Nelson – More Than 4.5″ Of Rain – Nelson Public Schools Closed Monday
Updated : 7:05 PM Nelson County has closed public schools for Monday – August 22, 2022 due to flooded and washed out roads. In about two hours more 4 & 1/2″ of rain fell in portions of Nelson County late Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The rains were so heavy that many roads have been closed, particularly in Eastern Nelson County. Glade Road has collapsed about 1/4 to 1/2 mile north of the James River Road intersection. A truck fell into the collapsed area, but the occupants got out ok.
Augusta Free Press
Woodbridge man dies in single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred on Sunday at 3:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 291 exit ramp. A 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling south on I-81 when...
Virginia State Police investigating deadly crash on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County
State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 81 on Sunday that left one person dead and another injured.
WDBJ7.com
Nelson Co. schools closed Monday due to ‘dangerous’ flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All Nelson County schools will be closed Monday due to flooding throughout the region. According to the group’s Facebook page, “some of the roads are in a dangerous condition due to the flooding.”
WSLS
Testimony continues in Rockbridge County gas station explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – On day one of the trial into the deadly Rockbridge County gas station explosion, the Commonwealth Attorney stated the defendant overfilled gasoline tanks by more than 800 gallons – an action alleged to have played a role in the 2019 explosion. Phillip Westmoreland delivered...
pagevalleynews.com
Page Valley Fair celebrates 70 years with parade, rides, demo derby and Confederate Railroad
LURAY, Aug. 22 — While the 70th edition of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair officially kicked off on Saturday, fair activities get into full swing tonight as Monday features “Kid’s Night”. All school-aged children will be admitted FREE on Monday night, as well as...
WSLS
Dog wash or car wash? Employees save pooch in pick-up from going through Lynchburg car wash
BEDFORD, Va. – With a pooch in their pick-up, did a truck driver and passenger want a car wash or a dog wash? 10 News obtained surveillance video you’ll have to see to believe. The video shows a truck entering the Lightning McClean Carwash on Old Forest Road...
WHSV
Lineweaver Apartments in Harrisonburg getting upgrades, residents unsure if its enough
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority has been making upgrades to Lineweaver Apartments and will continue to do so with a 1.2 million dollar grant they received earlier this year. However, some living there are concerned the upgrades may not be enough. One of the upgrades...
WDBJ7.com
Cleard: Botetourt Co. crash causes delays along I-81S Saturday
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Botetourt County crash along I-81S is causing two miles of delays Saturday afternoon. The crash was at mile marker 168, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WHSV
Rockingham County woman makes cards for community members
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A woman in Rockingham County has made it her mission to spread joy by creating cards. Ella Burkholder always checks the newspaper to see who is celebrating a birthday or anniversary. She then gets to work by hand-making a card to send to neighbors near and far to celebrate the special moments in their lives.
Augusta Free Press
Single-vehicle crash in Powhatan County claims the life of a Dillwyn man
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash westbound on Anderson Highway a half mile east of Bell Road in Powhatan County on Friday at 11:05 a.m. A 2017 GMC 1500 pickup ran off the road to...
WDBJ7.com
Man facing charges after firing in front of Lynchburg business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers patrolling the downtown area of the Hill City Sunday observed a man fire a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden. Lynchburg Police say the man tried to flee, but was taken into custody. Chadwick Austin Turner, 33 of Lynchburg, is charged...
NBC 29 News
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police have a identified a man found dead in the Rivanna River on Saturday, August 13. Investigators say 46-year-old William Jasper was from the Charlottesville area. A cause of death has not been determined at this time. If you have any information about this...
Augusta Free Press
National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro
Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Man arrested after firing gun outside Lynchburg beer garden
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A man was arrested for multiple charges after being accused of firing a gun in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in Lynchburg early Sunday morning. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Lynchburg Police Department says officers patrolling downtown saw a man shooting a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in the 1100 block of Church Street.
Augusta Free Press
Rockfish River Rodeo to bring bull riders, barrel racing and more to Nelson County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Rockfish River Rodeo comes to Nelson County on Labor Day weekend and features professional bull riders and bucking bulls from across the nation. This new event is coming to Blue Toad Hard Cider in Roseland on...
Augusta Free Press
AWARE Foundation highlights 2003 Rachel Good missing person’s case
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The AWARE Foundation published an unsolved cold case file this weekend on social media for Rachel Nicole Good who went missing on Oct. 18, 2003, from Elkton. She was 10 weeks pregnant when she disappeared. Investigators believe she was murdered but say they do not have enough evidence without her body.
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
