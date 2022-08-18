ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Heavy rain damages roads in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Heavy rain has caused damage to roads around Nelson County. As a result, Nelson County Public Schools was closed on Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation Lynchburg District has crews out inspecting roads. People may have to find alternate routes around damaged roads, such...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Flooding Hits Parts Of Nelson – More Than 4.5″ Of Rain – Nelson Public Schools Closed Monday

Updated : 7:05 PM Nelson County has closed public schools for Monday – August 22, 2022 due to flooded and washed out roads. In about two hours more 4 & 1/2″ of rain fell in portions of Nelson County late Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The rains were so heavy that many roads have been closed, particularly in Eastern Nelson County. Glade Road has collapsed about 1/4 to 1/2 mile north of the James River Road intersection. A truck fell into the collapsed area, but the occupants got out ok.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Traffic
Waynesboro, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Waynesboro, VA
WSLS

Testimony continues in Rockbridge County gas station explosion

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – On day one of the trial into the deadly Rockbridge County gas station explosion, the Commonwealth Attorney stated the defendant overfilled gasoline tanks by more than 800 gallons – an action alleged to have played a role in the 2019 explosion. Phillip Westmoreland delivered...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Public Works Department#Cutoff#Tree
WHSV

Rockingham County woman makes cards for community members

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A woman in Rockingham County has made it her mission to spread joy by creating cards. Ella Burkholder always checks the newspaper to see who is celebrating a birthday or anniversary. She then gets to work by hand-making a card to send to neighbors near and far to celebrate the special moments in their lives.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WDBJ7.com

Man facing charges after firing in front of Lynchburg business

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers patrolling the downtown area of the Hill City Sunday observed a man fire a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden. Lynchburg Police say the man tried to flee, but was taken into custody. Chadwick Austin Turner, 33 of Lynchburg, is charged...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police have a identified a man found dead in the Rivanna River on Saturday, August 13. Investigators say 46-year-old William Jasper was from the Charlottesville area. A cause of death has not been determined at this time. If you have any information about this...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro

Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
WAYNESBORO, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Man arrested after firing gun outside Lynchburg beer garden

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A man was arrested for multiple charges after being accused of firing a gun in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in Lynchburg early Sunday morning. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Lynchburg Police Department says officers patrolling downtown saw a man shooting a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in the 1100 block of Church Street.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

AWARE Foundation highlights 2003 Rachel Good missing person’s case

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The AWARE Foundation published an unsolved cold case file this weekend on social media for Rachel Nicole Good who went missing on Oct. 18, 2003, from Elkton. She was 10 weeks pregnant when she disappeared. Investigators believe she was murdered but say they do not have enough evidence without her body.
ELKTON, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
WOODSTOCK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy