Docs: Victim had 7 seven gunshot wounds, shot less than 90 seconds after meeting outside Muncie bar
MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a deadly shooting that left a man with seven gunshot wounds began shooting less than 90 seconds after encountering the victim outside of a bar near Ball State’s campus, investigators say. Que’Aundre Johnson, 19, from Marion was killed overnight Saturday after a shooting outside of Brothers Bar and Grill […]
1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store
INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the victim of an attempted robbery. He […]
Third person charged in connection with Muncie triple slaying
A New Albany woman has been charged in connection with a July murder case.
Indy Activist Pleads Guilty to Attempted Burglary
An Indianapolis Black Lives Matter activist has pleaded guilty to attempted burglary. Brishon Bond, a 47-year-old Marion County political and community activist, was arrested back 2019 on numerous burglary and theft charges. At the time of his arrest , Bond was originally being charged with burglary, robbery, theft, and dangerous...
Mears: What Led to a Quick Arrest in Park Rape
INDIANAPOLIS–The capture of a man who police believe raped an 11-year-old girl at an Indianapolis park was quick. James Howard, Jr., 51, of Indianapolis, could go to prison for 20 to 40 years, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, who said Friday that several factors came together to help him charge Howard with child molesting, kidnapping and confinement.
19-year-old man shot and killed in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street, police say. According to...
VIDEO: Indiana officer's fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police officer Seara Burton has been fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital, after being critically injured in a shooting a week before her wedding. It wasn't the wedding they had planned, but on Saturday, her fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok...
3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 900 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Shortly after the man was taken to the hospital he was pronounced deceased. He was later identified […]
Fatal teen gun battle may not have been over attempted robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — Early Sunday morning IMPD homicide detectives were investigating whether a teenager was wounded inside a downtown convenience store-gas station after he said was set upon by a group of armed robbers before he killed one of the alleged attackers. But the foster parent of the dead 19-year-old tells FOX59 News there was no […]
Man accused of shooting Richmond cop also fired at 2 other cops, court docs say
An additional charge has been filed against the man accused of shooting a Richmond police officer on the basis he shot at another officer while police searched his vehicle for drugs.
Arrest made in shooting and killing of teenage near Ball State University
Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting and killing of a teenager near Ball State University. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 20, in the Village area, near the campus, which is a popular hangout for students. Many student were nearby and started running when the gunfire occurred.
30-year-old charged with murder of woman at northeast-side hotel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman Friday at a hotel on the city’s northeast-side side, Indianapolis police say. Timothy Gardner was arrested for murder, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release issued Saturday afternoon....
Man charged with shooting Richmond officer Seara Burton appears in court
WRTV was inside the courtroom as Phillip Lee, 47, appeared virtually from his hospital bed and entered a preliminary not guilty plea.
Mural dedicated to slain Elwood officer Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Elwood community on Sunday remembered Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, with a mural. With love and memories, members of the Elwood community waved their flags to celebrate the life of Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old was shot and killed during a traffic stop July 31.
Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m. […]
Overnight Indianapolis shootings leave 1 dead, 1 injured
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed and another injured in separate shootings overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1 a.m. Monday, police were called to a shooting on Cooper Square Court at the East Village at Avondale Meadows Apartments. That’s about two miles east of the Indiana State Fairgrounds off of 38th Street near Sherman Drive.
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
WATCH: Social media video shows Richmond officer’s fiancée walk down aisle at hospital
RICHMOND, Indiana — Richmond officer Seara Burton’s fiancée posted a video on her TikTok page showing an emotion-filled moment for the couple. Burton has been in critical condition since police said a man shot her during a traffic stop almost two weeks ago. The couple was supposed...
Court docs: Witness hid in bathroom during drug deal turned deadly; murder suspect still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Court documents reveal a Greenwood man wanted by law enforcement is the sole suspect who remains at large in a drug deal turned deadly in a Bloomington mobile home park. Malik Bennett, 26, of Greenwood is being sought by police from Indianapolis and Bloomington. Bennett has an active warrant and is charged […]
