Medical marijuana petitions fail to qualify for November ballot
LINCOLN — Two initiatives to legalize medical marijuana failed to qualify for the November ballot, the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office announced Monday. The effort, led by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, needed to collect valid signatures of 86,776 voters and collect signatures of at least 5% of registered voters in 38 of the state’s 93 counties for its two petitions.
