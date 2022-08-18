Read full article on original website
Related
St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina needs to get his priorities straight
For the second time this season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team to spend time in Puerto Rico. Shouldn’t he be putting baseball first?. On Saturday, the Cardinals put Yadier Molina on the restricted list for “business matters,” a vague description for an odd situation. Apparently, Molina wanted to attend the potential championship-winning game of the Vaqueros de Bayamon, the Puerto Rican league basketball team he owns. (The team did indeed win the title Saturday night.)
3 disappointing Yankees who have no hope to rebound in 2022
The 2022 New York Yankees have been a tale of two seasons. The most dominant team in all of MLB has turned into a doormat, and it’ll remain that way until the players on the field prove otherwise. Manager Aaron Boone can slam however many tables he wants until then. It might help, it might not.
Diamondbacks vs. Royals Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 23 (Fade Jonathan Heasley)
The Kansas City Royals have Jonathan Heasley (1-7, 5.61 ERA) on the mound on Tuesday against Arizona Diamondbacks righty Zach Davies (2-4, 3.99 ERA). Heasley has been brutal this season, but with the Royals already out of the playoff race, they appear content with sending him out there every fifth day. Davies has an uninspiring 6.18 Fielding Independent Pitching this month, so who should we bet?
NBA trade rumors: Surprise team is shaking up Kevin Durant landscape
A new team is now in the running for Brooklyn Nets star and trade piece Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and while things have been reportedly slow-moving thus far, a new team joining the sweepstakes could be the catalyst needed to move things along.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick
A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
3 offensive Cleveland Browns whose stock dropped against the Eagles
Not every Cleveland Browns player looked good against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cleveland Browns are trying to salvage the season after the suspension of disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson will be out the first 11 games of the year and managed to negotiate his suspension so that he can come back with enough time in the year so that the year is counted against his contract.
Five Chiefs players barely hanging onto a roster spot
With more roster cuts due this week and next, some members of the Kansas City Chiefs roster are barely hanging onto their spots. The Kansas City Chiefs sent their fans home happy, after a 24-14 victory over the Washington Commanders on Aug. 20, 2022. From top to bottom, fans left feeling good about the new-look Chiefs, from the rookies to the veterans. Several Chiefs players were not active for Kansas City on Saturday, including defensive tackle Chris Jones, defensive end Carlos Dunlap, and tight end Blake Bell.
Yankees promoting Clarke Schmidt is, of course, paired with more bad news
Earlier on Monday when buzz started circulating about pitcher Clarke Schmidt having a locker at Yankee Stadium, fans were excited the team would be getting back a key player who helped New York countless times he’s taken the mound this year. Well, they are! Schmidt has officially been recalled...
FanSided
276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0