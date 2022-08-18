Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Austin Peay country schedules for 2022-23 season announced
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University head men’s and women’s cross country coach Valerie Brown has unveiled her squads’ 2022 schedules. “I am looking forward to watching this group under the guidance of assistant Tony Nicolosi,” Brown said. “We are excited the start of the season is finally here. I’m looking forward to this group building some momentum and consistency throughout the season.”
Elkton, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Trigg County High School football team will have a game with Todd County Central High School on August 22, 2022, 16:00:00. Trigg County High SchoolTodd County Central High School.
Multi-million dollar tennis complex coming to Spring Hill
Spring Hill residents should look forward to bringing out the tennis rackets as a new professional facility will soon make its way to the city.
Elliott 'Wayne' Hall
Elliott ‘Wayne’ Hall
A Celebration of Life service for Elliott “Wayne” Hall, age 88, of Cunningham, TN, will be Friday, August 26, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Bro. David Mackens will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive unfortunate news on Sunday
The Tennessee Vols received some unfortunate news on Sunday. Rumors started swirling earlier on Sunday that running back Lyn-J Dixon, a former Clemson Tigers running back who transferred to Tennessee earlier this summer, had left the Vols’ football program. VolQuest’s Austin Price confirmed the rumors on Sunday evening, though...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU College of Business announces 2022 AJ Taylor Distinguished Professorship Awards
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University College of Business recently announced the 2022 AJ Taylor Distinguished Professorship Award winners, the most prestigious recognition awarded to faculty within the college. The 2022 recipients are:. Excellence in Teaching: Dr. Jennifer Thayer, Assistant Professor of Accounting. Excellence in Research: Dr....
Larry Dean Dutton
Larry Dean Dutton
Larry Dean Dutton, age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Services are to be announced. Larry entered this life on November 6, 1946, in Staunton, Illinois to the late Howard and Thelma Phelps Dutton. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, attending Biker Church and was a former Illinois State Trooper for 10 years. Larry was also retired from Robert Bosch LLC.
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee Higher Education Initiative and Scarritt Bennett Center Announced Inaugural Restorative Justice Fellowship Middle Tennessee
Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – Tennessee Higher Education Initiative (THEI) continues to make groundbreaking inroads to opportunities for college programs in Tennessee prisons with the announcement of the Restorative Justice Initiative: Behind the Walls Fellowship in partnership with the Scarritt Bennett Center. The Inaugural collaboration was acknowledged at a community luncheon on August 1, 2022, held on the campus of Scarritt Bennett. The Restorative Justice: Behind the Wall Fellowship will allow fellows the opportunity to engage with students behind the wall pursuing their degrees through Lane College and Belmont University.
Jimmy Dale Mayes
Jimmy Dale Mayes
A Celebration of Life service for MSG Jimmy Dale Mayes, ARMY (Ret), age 66, of Dover, TN, will be Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Sykes Funeral Home where full military honors will be rendered. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Jimmy passed away on August 20, 2022.
Rene Joseph Bedard
Rene Joseph Bedard
Rene Joseph Bedard, age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. Funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ridge Top Cemetery in Crofton, Kentucky. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
wgnsradio.com
La Vergne High Math Teacher Christina Manley Dies
(La Vergne) Students at La Vergne High School are grieving the passing of popular math teacher Christina Manley. A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said, “Mrs. Manley was a top-notch teacher and a natural leader who made an impact on everyone and was loved by many students and coworkers. She served as the Professional Learning Community and Math Lead at La Vergne High School, and in 2019, was named a state-level finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.”
clarksvillenow.com
Jazz on the Lawn brings big crowd for Tina Brown Band | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Jazz on the Lawn returned to Beachaven Vineyards and Winery on Saturday, and the live music and local wine brought in a massive crowd. The Tina Brown Band performed live R&B, soul and oldies, and filmed part of a music video for Tina Brown’s new song.
Glenn Luffman
Glenn Luffman
Mr. Glenn Luffman, age 81, of Woodlawn, TN, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born February 11, 1941 in Model, TN, son of the late Arthur Luffman and Opal Lyons Luffman. Mr. Luffman was an avid outdoorsman; he was very skilled with his...
clarksvillenow.com
Manna Cafe to hold mobile food pantry this Saturday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Saturday, Grace Community Church will host a mobile food pantry provided by Manna Cafe Ministries. The food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the church at 2853 Dunlop Lane. This event is open to the public. More than 15,000 pounds of food will be...
Nashville Prep School Bows to Pressure and Halts Trans-Positive Policy
An all-girls prep school in Nashville was set to adopt a policy that would allow “any student who identifies as a girl” to apply for admission. But after more than 1,000 people signed a petition in opposition, Harpeth Hall had put the “gender diversity” philosophy on ice, The Tennessean reports. “Based on the response from our school community, the Harpeth Hall Board of Trustees is choosing to pause the adoption of the philosophy in order to engage a wider audience in continued discussion,” the school said in an email. Opponents of the policy change have also called for members of the administration and board of trustees who supported it to resign.Read it at The Tennessean
whopam.com
Christian, Todd counties red again on COVID map
Christian and Todd counties are red again on the COVID community spread level map, in addition to much of the remainder of western Kentucky. Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Lyon counties are also red, while Trigg and Caldwell counties are now in the yellow. Governor Andy Beshear is hopeful the state as...
Officers to patrol Henry County school after rumors of threat made toward student
Extra officers will be at a Henry County school Monday after rumors of a threat toward a student at the school were circulating.
whopam.com
35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow
Come join us for the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow on the 10th-11th of September. Grand Entry will be Saturday at 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM. Award Presentation will be Sunday at 6:00 PM. Enjoy Native American Indian dance, drums, crafts, food, story...
Giving thanks to local service members through 'fill the truck' event
Saturday, shoppers at the Kroger in Providence Marketplace in Mt. Juliet showed their appreciation to our local service members.
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
