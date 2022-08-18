Read full article on original website
Fairhaven Police Seek Bike Thieves
FAIRHAVEN — Fairhaven police are looking for the person or people responsible for stealing two bikes over the weekend. Police said in a release that one bike was stolen from an employee at Tropical Smoothie while they were at work on Friday afternoon. Images taken from surveillance footage show...
Police Log: Paddle Board Rescue, Cooking Oil Theft
8:14 a.m. – Police responded to a call regarding a low hanging wire on Main Street. Cox Communications arrived and removed the wire. 10:21 a.m. – Police arrested a Foster man, 44, for driving with a suspended license on Post Road after their radar showed he was speeding. Police were familiar with the man after multiple contacts, and they were aware he had a suspended license; checks confirmed the license was still suspended. The man’s girlfriend, who was sitting in the passenger seat, also had a suspended license so police had the car towed and issued the driver a district court summons for the suspended license and a warning for speeding.
North Attleboro restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleboro, Massachusetts is out of $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleboro, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone, and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
Impressive Seafront Home at the Tip of a Peninsula
This shingle-style home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on Buzzards Bay sits on ten acres of land on the tip of Mishaum Point. The estate is surrounded by water on three sides with breathtaking views in all directions. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, a lighthouse-like tower anchors the west side of...
Fairhaven Boy’s Stolen Bike Inspires Him to Help Kids Who Can’t Afford Their Own Bikes
A sign of hope and humanity emerged Monday when a bike belonging to a young man from Fairhaven was stolen. The thief might have gotten away (for now), but it didn't crush the spirit of 16-year-old Julien Lagoa, who made plans to help others instead. Lagoa's bike was stolen from...
Rehoboth Fire Department assisted three different towns throughout the week
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Rehoboth Fire Department said Saturday that they’ve helped assist three other neighboring towns throughout the week for the first time ever. “All 3 Tankers have gone mutual aid in a single week to assist 3 different towns,” said the department in a Facebook post.
See the Portsmouth House with a Private Pirate’s Cove
Plenty of Rhode Island and Massachusetts homes can boast their waterfront status, but how many of them can say they come with access to private coves and the caves around them?. The house on 205 Indian Ave in Portsmouth is the first one I've ever heard of. Now I personally...
Homegrown — Alfred Stone Road
Russell Stafford, owner of the specialty nursery Homegrown, will be the first to admit that conditions are not currently ideal for planting, but you can always start planning for the cooler weather coming up, “Fall is the best time for planting perennials.” And he has plenty of advice for those wishing to transition into more drought tolerant native plants, if that has been on your mind. He has many hard-to-find plants which they propagate themselves, mostly from seed. What are some of the natives?
New Bedford Police Officer Injured by Illegal ATV Rider
An illegal ATV rider struck a New Bedford police officer on Sunday and now faces multiple charges. Police said that on Sunday, August 21, officers were monitoring a group of motorcycles, dirtbikes and ATVs traveling in a large group across the city. “Many of the bikes were being illegally operated...
Officials reveal cause of Mattapoisett boatyard explosion that injured worker
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Massachusetts fire officials have revealed the cause of an explosion in Mattapoisett that injured a boatyard worker and sparked a massive blaze, which destroyed multiple buildings and dozens of boats and vehicles. Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said Friday's destructive...
Dartmouth Police Catch Homeless Man Suspected of Car Break-Ins
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police have arrested a man who allegedly tried to break into vehicles in town after they found he had an outstanding arrest warrant for a similar crime. Police said officers responded to Country Club Boulevard off Tucker Road at around midnight on Sunday morning for a...
1 person saved from New Bedford house fire
Firefighters had to be extra cautious when extinguishing the flames near solar panels on the roof because of the electricity flowing through them.
SouthCoasters Are Flocking to ‘Paint Night’ Venues
Who knew there were so many aspiring artists on the SouthCoast? I sure didn't, nor did I ever imagine I would spend a Saturday evening with a paintbrush in hand, assaulting a canvas with blobs of color while trying to replicate the masterpiece on display at the center of the room during a "Paint Night" adventure.
Fall River Police Investigating First Murder of 2022
FALL RIVER — Fall River police are investigating a fatal stabbing Sunday night that the Bristol County District Attorney's Office described as the city's first homicide of the year. According to the D.A.'s office, the murder took place in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street in Fall River...
Man Stabbed to Death Outside Cafe in Fall River
A man was stabbed to death outside a cafe in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Sunday night, authorities said. Antonio Santos, 58, of Fall River, died after being stabbed in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. Fall River police were called to the area...
Fire breaks out at home in West Warwick
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out at a home in West Warwick early Monday morning. West Warwick Fire crews were called to the fire just before 5 a.m. at a home on Country Drive. Fire Batallion Chief Paul Boisclair said a man was inside the home...
Cape Cod Women Excitedly Bought a Puppy Online, But It Turned Out to Be a Scam
Excitement turned to despair when a Cape Cod woman realized she was the victim of a puppy scam. The little dog she bought never showed up and the website she purchased it from disappeared. Truro residents Barbara Wohlgemuth and Carrie Stapleton bought a dog bed, collar and toys in preparation...
Hidden for 40 years, vintage ice cream truck being restored to former glory
Palagis trucks have been crisscrossing the Ocean State for more than a century, satisfying sweet tooths since Peter Palagi first opened the business in 1896.
Dedham dog owner fined for leaving pet in hot car for over 45 minutes
The owner was shopping at Costco while the dog sat in the car. A Dedham dog owner was fined by police Wednesday afternoon after they left their dog alone in their car for at least 45 minutes while they went shopping, The Boston Globe reported. Police responded to reports of...
Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore
SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
