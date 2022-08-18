ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

FUN 107

Fairhaven Police Seek Bike Thieves

FAIRHAVEN — Fairhaven police are looking for the person or people responsible for stealing two bikes over the weekend. Police said in a release that one bike was stolen from an employee at Tropical Smoothie while they were at work on Friday afternoon. Images taken from surveillance footage show...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Paddle Board Rescue, Cooking Oil Theft

8:14 a.m. – Police responded to a call regarding a low hanging wire on Main Street. Cox Communications arrived and removed the wire. 10:21 a.m. – Police arrested a Foster man, 44, for driving with a suspended license on Post Road after their radar showed he was speeding. Police were familiar with the man after multiple contacts, and they were aware he had a suspended license; checks confirmed the license was still suspended. The man’s girlfriend, who was sitting in the passenger seat, also had a suspended license so police had the car towed and issued the driver a district court summons for the suspended license and a warning for speeding.
FOSTER, RI
Turnto10.com

North Attleboro restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleboro, Massachusetts is out of $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleboro, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone, and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
idesignarch.com

Impressive Seafront Home at the Tip of a Peninsula

This shingle-style home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on Buzzards Bay sits on ten acres of land on the tip of Mishaum Point. The estate is surrounded by water on three sides with breathtaking views in all directions. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, a lighthouse-like tower anchors the west side of...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Somerset, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Somerset, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
FUN 107

See the Portsmouth House with a Private Pirate’s Cove

Plenty of Rhode Island and Massachusetts homes can boast their waterfront status, but how many of them can say they come with access to private coves and the caves around them?. The house on 205 Indian Ave in Portsmouth is the first one I've ever heard of. Now I personally...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
providencedailydose.com

Homegrown — Alfred Stone Road

Russell Stafford, owner of the specialty nursery Homegrown, will be the first to admit that conditions are not currently ideal for planting, but you can always start planning for the cooler weather coming up, “Fall is the best time for planting perennials.” And he has plenty of advice for those wishing to transition into more drought tolerant native plants, if that has been on your mind. He has many hard-to-find plants which they propagate themselves, mostly from seed. What are some of the natives?
PAWTUCKET, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Police Officer Injured by Illegal ATV Rider

An illegal ATV rider struck a New Bedford police officer on Sunday and now faces multiple charges. Police said that on Sunday, August 21, officers were monitoring a group of motorcycles, dirtbikes and ATVs traveling in a large group across the city. “Many of the bikes were being illegally operated...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Officials reveal cause of Mattapoisett boatyard explosion that injured worker

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Massachusetts fire officials have revealed the cause of an explosion in Mattapoisett that injured a boatyard worker and sparked a massive blaze, which destroyed multiple buildings and dozens of boats and vehicles. Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said Friday's destructive...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
FUN 107

SouthCoasters Are Flocking to ‘Paint Night’ Venues

Who knew there were so many aspiring artists on the SouthCoast? I sure didn't, nor did I ever imagine I would spend a Saturday evening with a paintbrush in hand, assaulting a canvas with blobs of color while trying to replicate the masterpiece on display at the center of the room during a "Paint Night" adventure.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Fall River Police Investigating First Murder of 2022

FALL RIVER — Fall River police are investigating a fatal stabbing Sunday night that the Bristol County District Attorney's Office described as the city's first homicide of the year. According to the D.A.'s office, the murder took place in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street in Fall River...
FALL RIVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Stabbed to Death Outside Cafe in Fall River

A man was stabbed to death outside a cafe in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Sunday night, authorities said. Antonio Santos, 58, of Fall River, died after being stabbed in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. Fall River police were called to the area...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out at home in West Warwick

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out at a home in West Warwick early Monday morning. West Warwick Fire crews were called to the fire just before 5 a.m. at a home on Country Drive. Fire Batallion Chief Paul Boisclair said a man was inside the home...
WEST WARWICK, RI
WCVB

Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore

SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
SAUGUS, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

