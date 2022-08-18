Philadelphia is home to the cheesesteak; Chicago celebrates Italian beef (especially since the success of The Bear); New Orleans proudly serves its po' boy; and Binghamton boasts ... the spiedie. If you don't know what a spiedie is, a) you're clearly not from Upstate New York and b) your loss. Technically, the spiedie was born outside of Binghamton, in the town of Endicott (per Atlas of Popular Culture in the Northeastern U.S.), but it's been adopted and celebrated in the general area to great acclaim. The backstory is a bit contested, but everyone agrees that the sandwich started in the 1930s with Italian immigrants to the Southern Tier region of New York State, who marinated their meat in a sort of Italian dressing, grilled it to charred perfection, and then added some bread for good measure.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO