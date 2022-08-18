Read full article on original website
Taco Bell Is Testing Grilled Lunchwraps That Look Too Good To Be True
Taco Bell has already had a pretty exciting 2022. First, the fast-food Mexican joint finally brought back the Mexican pizza as a permanent menu item, delighting fans around the world. Then, the chain finally added a new dessert to the menu. The Strawberry Bell Truffle is currently being tested and may become a permanent part of the permanent dessert menu, which at the moment includes Cinnabon Delights and Cinnamon Twists.
Wings Over's New Menu Items Are Made For Bacon Lovers
Wings Over has an interesting backstory. Its humble origins can be traced to 1999, when the original location debuted in the college town of Amherst, Massachusetts. Before long, the chicken wing outpost was a chain with a "cult-like following,” per QSR, for its saucy and dry-rubbed offerings beyond the standard Buffalo-style wing. It soon took flight beyond Amherst, opening franchise locations in multiple states.
The Sandwich So Good It Has Its Own Fair
Philadelphia is home to the cheesesteak; Chicago celebrates Italian beef (especially since the success of The Bear); New Orleans proudly serves its po' boy; and Binghamton boasts ... the spiedie. If you don't know what a spiedie is, a) you're clearly not from Upstate New York and b) your loss. Technically, the spiedie was born outside of Binghamton, in the town of Endicott (per Atlas of Popular Culture in the Northeastern U.S.), but it's been adopted and celebrated in the general area to great acclaim. The backstory is a bit contested, but everyone agrees that the sandwich started in the 1930s with Italian immigrants to the Southern Tier region of New York State, who marinated their meat in a sort of Italian dressing, grilled it to charred perfection, and then added some bread for good measure.
