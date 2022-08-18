ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Families encouraged to submit applications to schools for free meals

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VDOE Release) - Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow is encouraging Virginia families to submit free meal applications to local schools. Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget. Students with families...
Southwest VA tourism rebounding close to 2019 levels

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The tourism industry took a hit during the pandemic, but in southwest Virginia, the industry is rebuilding stronger than you might think. According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, southwest Virginia tourism numbers are only 7% lower than 2019. “For the past 24 months, it’s really been...
