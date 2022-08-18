ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

wevv.com

Three injured in overnight Evansville shooting

Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in Evansville, Indiana. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting in the area of East Riverside Drive and South Linwood Avenue just after midnight on Monday. When officers arrived in the area, they say they found two men...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Police looking for missing Evansville woman

Police in Evansville are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. Wagner was reported missing on August 12th by her family. They last heard from her on August 6th via text. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, and has brown...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Teen charged with stealing 11 vehicles in Owensboro

A teen is facing multiple charges out of Owensboro, Kentucky, after police say they recovered nearly a dozen stolen vehicles over the course of an investigation. The Owensboro Police Department says detectives charged the teen in connection to multiple ongoing investigations involving auto thefts that occurred in the city over the last few months.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: No suspect found after standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) have released more information on a standoff. Officers believed a suspect who fled from a traffic stop went into a home on Margybeth Avenue near Green River Road. Police say they got a search warrant for the home, but the suspect was not inside […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
14news.com

Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
OWENSBORO, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Shooting/Attempted Murder investigation 700 blk of E Riverside

On August 22nd, just after midnight, Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E Riverside for a victim who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were alert and conscious and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested

DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Juvenile arrested for stealing 11 cars

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says the recovery of eleven stolen cars led to the arrest of a juvenile last Friday. OPD accuses the juvenile of stealing cars in Owensboro over the past several months. During the investigation, police say they also found property that was reported stolen out of multiple vehicles. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Family searches for answers after deadly hit-and-run in Owensboro

A family searches for answers in the aftermath of a hit-and-run last week that killed an Owensboro, Kentucky man. This past Monday, officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the road. The incident that led to 25-year old Jacob Simpson...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Investigations into Wabash County house explosion continues

This explosion happened early Friday evening in Wabash County, just outside of Allendale, Illinois. The blast destroyed a home on North 2360 Boulevard and left an entire community looking for answers. However, many questions are still up in the air as the investigation continues. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says...
WABASH COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville woman facing multiple charges after fight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman is facing eight charges after police say she tried to kick officers after a fight with a victim. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to a the 1800 block of Pueblo Pass around 5:15 p.m Saturday for an assault in progress. The victim told police […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted man flees from police in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted in connection to a felony investigation has gone missing. The Central City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in order to find Robert Sowders. Authorities claim Sowders ran from police Monday and was last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts. If you […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
vincennespbs.org

Jasper man arrested for multiple charges

A Jasper man is charged with Domestic Battery, Strangulation and Disorderly Conduct. Jasper Police investigated a reported incident at 6:06 PM on Sunday night on Clay Street. Upon investigation it was determined that 32-year-old Jordan E. Dunn allegedly committed the crimes in the presence of a child. Dunn was booked...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

4-vehicle crash injures one on Highway 41 in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us a crash Sunday afternoon left one person injured on Highway 41 in Henderson. According to dispatch, the accident happened on southbound Highway 41 North near Exit 15. Dispatch says emergency services were called out to the crash since one person involved was complaining of chest pains. Four vehicles […]
HENDERSON, KY

