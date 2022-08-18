Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Three injured in overnight Evansville shooting
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in Evansville, Indiana. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting in the area of East Riverside Drive and South Linwood Avenue just after midnight on Monday. When officers arrived in the area, they say they found two men...
wevv.com
Police looking for missing Evansville woman
Police in Evansville are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. Wagner was reported missing on August 12th by her family. They last heard from her on August 6th via text. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, and has brown...
wevv.com
Teen charged with stealing 11 vehicles in Owensboro
A teen is facing multiple charges out of Owensboro, Kentucky, after police say they recovered nearly a dozen stolen vehicles over the course of an investigation. The Owensboro Police Department says detectives charged the teen in connection to multiple ongoing investigations involving auto thefts that occurred in the city over the last few months.
EPD: No suspect found after standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) have released more information on a standoff. Officers believed a suspect who fled from a traffic stop went into a home on Margybeth Avenue near Green River Road. Police say they got a search warrant for the home, but the suspect was not inside […]
14news.com
Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
city-countyobserver.com
Shooting/Attempted Murder investigation 700 blk of E Riverside
On August 22nd, just after midnight, Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E Riverside for a victim who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were alert and conscious and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
wevv.com
Man suspected of barricading self inside Evansville home after attempted traffic stop
Authorities were on the scene of a possible barricaded subject at a home in Evansville on Monday. The Evansville Police Department said the situation began to unfold on Monday afternoon, when a member of the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force tried to pull a man over. Police say the driver...
KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested
DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
OPD: Juvenile arrested for stealing 11 cars
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says the recovery of eleven stolen cars led to the arrest of a juvenile last Friday. OPD accuses the juvenile of stealing cars in Owensboro over the past several months. During the investigation, police say they also found property that was reported stolen out of multiple vehicles. […]
wevv.com
Family searches for answers after deadly hit-and-run in Owensboro
A family searches for answers in the aftermath of a hit-and-run last week that killed an Owensboro, Kentucky man. This past Monday, officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the road. The incident that led to 25-year old Jacob Simpson...
14news.com
Affidavit: Florida man arrested, accused of child molestation in Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Florida man is in jail accused of child molestation in Vanderburgh County. Officials say the investigation first started at the end of July when deputies were called to a home on Petersburg Road for a sensitive incident report. Authorities learned that 63-year-old Matthew Tierney...
wevv.com
Investigations into Wabash County house explosion continues
This explosion happened early Friday evening in Wabash County, just outside of Allendale, Illinois. The blast destroyed a home on North 2360 Boulevard and left an entire community looking for answers. However, many questions are still up in the air as the investigation continues. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says...
Evansville woman facing multiple charges after fight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman is facing eight charges after police say she tried to kick officers after a fight with a victim. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to a the 1800 block of Pueblo Pass around 5:15 p.m Saturday for an assault in progress. The victim told police […]
14news.com
Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
Wanted man flees from police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted in connection to a felony investigation has gone missing. The Central City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in order to find Robert Sowders. Authorities claim Sowders ran from police Monday and was last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts. If you […]
14news.com
Deputies: Witness to shoplifting cuts off suspect’s van, causes crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. Deputies say a van crashed into the guardrail, and driver had minor scrapes and abrasions. They say they were told the driver was the suspect in a shoplifting that happened at a gas station...
Daviess County Kentucky Woman Sends Warning After Terrifying Encounter
A Daviess County woman is urging others to be extra vigilant after a terrifying encounter over the weekend. Reece Mayfield shared her experience on social media to warn other women. Has this happened to you?. I've only had one scary moment involving another vehicle on the road. It was difficult...
vincennespbs.org
Jasper man arrested for multiple charges
A Jasper man is charged with Domestic Battery, Strangulation and Disorderly Conduct. Jasper Police investigated a reported incident at 6:06 PM on Sunday night on Clay Street. Upon investigation it was determined that 32-year-old Jordan E. Dunn allegedly committed the crimes in the presence of a child. Dunn was booked...
4-vehicle crash injures one on Highway 41 in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us a crash Sunday afternoon left one person injured on Highway 41 in Henderson. According to dispatch, the accident happened on southbound Highway 41 North near Exit 15. Dispatch says emergency services were called out to the crash since one person involved was complaining of chest pains. Four vehicles […]
k105.com
Leitchfield police involved in standoff with man in Quail Run subdivision
There was a large police presence in the Quail Run subdivision beginning late Sunday afternoon as the Leitchfield Police Department was involved in a three hour standoff in the densely residential neighborhood. At approximately 5:00 Sunday afternoon, police were dispatched to a home on Nancy Drive on the report of...
