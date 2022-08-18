Arthur Francis Mulder, age 92, of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 17, 2022. He was born on February 19, 1930, in Holland, MI. He attended Russcher School through the 8th grade in Holland, MI. In his later teen years, he felt the calling in his life to follow Christ. He graduated from Grand Rapids School of Bible and Music in 1954. After graduation, he went to New Tribes Mission in Wisconsin.While in Wisconsin, he met the love of his life, Esther Bernice Graybiel, and the two were married on October 29, 1955. Together Art and Esther served as missionaries in Panama for four years. They returned to the United States and settled in Holland in 1963 with their four children.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO