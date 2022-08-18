ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox17

Ada Township man dies after hitting tree in Vergennes Township

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 52-year-old Ada Township man has died after a crash in Vergennes Township Monday morning. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened before 8:30 a.m. near Bailey Drive and Cumberland Avenue. We’re told the man drove west in a pickup truck when...
ADA TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI
whtc.com

Mom Mok

Mom Mok, age 84, of Zeeland, Michigan passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Mom was born on June 15, 1938. A visitation for Mom will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland, 49424. A memorial service will occur Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services.
ZEELAND, MI
whtc.com

One year anniversary of deadly shooting at South Haven pier

SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Saturday, August 20, marked the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting at the South Haven Pier. It happened last year when 19-year-old Aidan Ingalls shot a couple at random before turning the gun on himself. 73-year-old Chuck Skuza died in the shooting while...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
whtc.com

Three-Vehicle I-96 Pileup Hospitalizes One

WRIGHT TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a three-vehicle pileup near Marne on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to eastbound I-96 near 8th Avenue around 4:45 PM. That was where an earlier collision slowed traffic, and a 29-year-old Zeeland woman apparently couldn’t stop in time and hit the vehicle ahead of her, driven by a 50-year-old Grand Haven woman. The first vehicle then careened into the third vehicle, driven by a 48-year-old Scottville man.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
whtc.com

Grand Haven Couple Hurt in Allendale Crash

ALLENDALE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 19, 2022) – An elderly couple from Grand Haven were injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Fillmore Street and 72nd Avenue shortly after 3 PM. That was where a northbound sedan, driven by a 78-year-old man with his 75-year-old passenger, apparently drove through a stop sign and into the path of a eastbound SUV, driven by a 32-year-old Grand Rapids woman.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
whtc.com

Arthur Mulder

Arthur Francis Mulder, age 92, of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 17, 2022. He was born on February 19, 1930, in Holland, MI. He attended Russcher School through the 8th grade in Holland, MI. In his later teen years, he felt the calling in his life to follow Christ. He graduated from Grand Rapids School of Bible and Music in 1954. After graduation, he went to New Tribes Mission in Wisconsin.While in Wisconsin, he met the love of his life, Esther Bernice Graybiel, and the two were married on October 29, 1955. Together Art and Esther served as missionaries in Panama for four years. They returned to the United States and settled in Holland in 1963 with their four children.
HOLLAND, MI
My Magic GR

DNA Solves Horrific 1996 Grand Rapids Murder

Kent County Sheriff Michele Lajoye-Young revealed Monday morning that a Florida man has been arrested by KCSO detectives in relation to a cold case murder from 1996 in Caledonia. DNA Evidence Led To Solving The 1996 Murder Of Sharon Kay Hammock. Hammock's body was left strangled and hogtied by the...
KENT COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says speed appears to be a factor in a single vehicle crash that killed a man on Saturday, August 20. Authorities say the crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 block of 55th Street in...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

