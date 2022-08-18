Read full article on original website
Thousands of dollars of checks stolen in Ottawa Co.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking into a string of larcenies from commercial mailboxes in the county.
Ada Township man dies after hitting tree in Vergennes Township
VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 52-year-old Ada Township man has died after a crash in Vergennes Township Monday morning. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened before 8:30 a.m. near Bailey Drive and Cumberland Avenue. We’re told the man drove west in a pickup truck when...
Large fire shuts down SB US-131 near GR for hours
Crews are fighting a fire near Grand Rapids.
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Mom Mok
Mom Mok, age 84, of Zeeland, Michigan passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Mom was born on June 15, 1938. A visitation for Mom will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland, 49424. A memorial service will occur Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services.
Police looking for two missing teens in West Michigan
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI — Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for two teens who went missing this weekend. The Fremont Police Department is investigating a report of two missing runaway teens last seen Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a news release from the police department.
Two U.S. 131 bridges near Kalamazoo to be demolished, rebuilt in 2023
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two U.S. 131 bridges will be torn down and rebuilt next year. The north and south U.S. 131 bridges over KL Avenue and Amtrak railroad tracks in Oshtemo Township will be rebuilt, starting in late 2023, Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Nick Schirripa said.
Work on M-37 will result in traffic detours this week
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Total closures of M-37 between Newaygo and White Cloud will result in daytime traffic detours this week. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, M-37 will be closed for road work between Evergreen Drive in Newaygo and 40th Street, according to a bulletin from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
9 fire departments work to stop structure fire in Comstock Park
9 fire departments are responding to a structure fire in Comstock Park. The structure fire is at the 3600 block of Mill Creek
One year anniversary of deadly shooting at South Haven pier
SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Saturday, August 20, marked the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting at the South Haven Pier. It happened last year when 19-year-old Aidan Ingalls shot a couple at random before turning the gun on himself. 73-year-old Chuck Skuza died in the shooting while...
Three-Vehicle I-96 Pileup Hospitalizes One
WRIGHT TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a three-vehicle pileup near Marne on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to eastbound I-96 near 8th Avenue around 4:45 PM. That was where an earlier collision slowed traffic, and a 29-year-old Zeeland woman apparently couldn’t stop in time and hit the vehicle ahead of her, driven by a 50-year-old Grand Haven woman. The first vehicle then careened into the third vehicle, driven by a 48-year-old Scottville man.
Crews battling two house fires rescue cats in Norton Shores
Two homes caught fire in Norton Shores on Monday, firefighters say.
Grand Haven Couple Hurt in Allendale Crash
ALLENDALE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 19, 2022) – An elderly couple from Grand Haven were injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Fillmore Street and 72nd Avenue shortly after 3 PM. That was where a northbound sedan, driven by a 78-year-old man with his 75-year-old passenger, apparently drove through a stop sign and into the path of a eastbound SUV, driven by a 32-year-old Grand Rapids woman.
Deputies: Child drowned in private pond near Vicksburg
A child drowned in a pond near Vicksburg on Sunday, deputies say.
Portland Twp. crash ends with 2 hurt, motorcycle on fire
Two people were hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle Friday evening in Portland Township.
1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash with tree
The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on 58000 Block of 55th Street in Lawrence Township.
Arthur Mulder
Arthur Francis Mulder, age 92, of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 17, 2022. He was born on February 19, 1930, in Holland, MI. He attended Russcher School through the 8th grade in Holland, MI. In his later teen years, he felt the calling in his life to follow Christ. He graduated from Grand Rapids School of Bible and Music in 1954. After graduation, he went to New Tribes Mission in Wisconsin.While in Wisconsin, he met the love of his life, Esther Bernice Graybiel, and the two were married on October 29, 1955. Together Art and Esther served as missionaries in Panama for four years. They returned to the United States and settled in Holland in 1963 with their four children.
DNA Solves Horrific 1996 Grand Rapids Murder
Kent County Sheriff Michele Lajoye-Young revealed Monday morning that a Florida man has been arrested by KCSO detectives in relation to a cold case murder from 1996 in Caledonia. DNA Evidence Led To Solving The 1996 Murder Of Sharon Kay Hammock. Hammock's body was left strangled and hogtied by the...
Largest deep water port in West Michigan opens
Verplank Family Holding Company cut the ribbon on the facility in Muskegon on Saturday.
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says speed appears to be a factor in a single vehicle crash that killed a man on Saturday, August 20. Authorities say the crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 block of 55th Street in...
