it's a shame she cared so little about her unborn baby, but, she's a much better addict now, don't want too chance her relapse, so she doesn't have too serve time for killing her baby, who never had a chance too live life, but, her/his precious mom can. Don't get caught with drugs or marijuana you'll spend the rest of your life in prison, but be an addict while your pregnant, killing your baby, and you can go free!! Way to go America!!
Ok, this is where I really get upset. I myself am a recovering addict. I've been clean and sober now for 12 years but would NEVER harm my children because of it. I didn't even smoke cigarettes when I was pregnant with my kids. I know addiction is a BEAST but you have to not be selfish when it comes to your children. I hope this woman gets the help she needs and doesn't mess up...prayers with the family
If she was of another color she would be going to prison
