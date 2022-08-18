VIDALIA, La. — Nine-year-old Andi Cooley said she isn’t sure yet what she wants to be when she grows up, but there are limitless possibilities. “I’m altering,” she said. “I’m like, ‘I want to be an author. No, I want to be an illustrator. No, I want to be a paleontologist. No, how about a hairstylist? No, a chef!’ I want to be everything, CEO of the world.”

15 HOURS AGO