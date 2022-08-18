Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Evelyn Lorraine Riles Holland
VIDALIA – Funeral services for Evelyn Lorraine Riles Holland, 100, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Vidalia on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at noon with Bro. Shannon Pennington officiating. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. in O’Zion Baptist Church Cemetery (4775 Berrytown Rd., Meadville, MS 39653), under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Last week in Natchez: August 15-22, 2022
NATCHEZ — Not a subscriber? Here are highlights of what you missed in our coverage from August 15 to August 22. Visit natchezdemocrat.com/subscriptions to subscribe. Don’t forget to vote in the Best of the Miss-Lou contest for our local businesses.
Would-be thief shoots at resident in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a would-be thief shot at man who caught him in his driveway in Natchez on Monday, August 22. The Natchez Democrat reported a resident of the Woodhaven subdivision was woken up by his wife around 2:35 a.m. She told him a car was parked in the road […]
Natchez Democrat
Author, paleontologist, chef or CEO of the world? Perfect scoring student on state test aspires for greatness
VIDALIA, La. — Nine-year-old Andi Cooley said she isn’t sure yet what she wants to be when she grows up, but there are limitless possibilities. “I’m altering,” she said. “I’m like, ‘I want to be an author. No, I want to be an illustrator. No, I want to be a paleontologist. No, how about a hairstylist? No, a chef!’ I want to be everything, CEO of the world.”
It wasn't on the market. But when owners of one of Mississippi's oldest houses were offered cash for it, they took the offer.
The Gov. Holmes House, built in 1794 and one of the oldest structures in Mississippi, has new owners. Michael and Eugenie Cates have sold the house at 207 S. Wall St., to Gene and Mary Lou Perkins of New Roads, Louisiana. The Cates lived in and loved the Gov. Holmes...
Natchez Democrat
Gov. Holmes House has new owners
NATCHEZ — The Gov. Holmes House, built in 1794 and one of the oldest structures in Mississippi, has new owners. Michael and Eugenie Cates have sold the house at 207 S. Wall St., to Gene and Mary Lou Perkins of New Roads, Louisiana. The Cates lived in and loved...
Natchez Democrat
Will Southern Airways make a difference here?
Reading in The Democrat the exuberant news that Natchez will get a scheduled airline, Southern Airways Express, is exciting. Also reading that Natchez had no scheduled airline since 1975 seems to boggle my mind since South Central Air Transport (SCAT Airline) and its merged partner Air Illinois provided scheduled flights from Natchez to airline hubs in New Orleans, Jackson and Memphis on Jetstream turbo-jets seating 18 passengers from 1975 until 1982!
Natchez Democrat
A MOMENT OF BEAUTY: Photograph inspires 37th annual Natchez Balloon Festival artwork
NATCHEZ — A moment of beauty during the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic inspired the artwork for the 37th annual Natchez Balloon Festival. Ben Hillyer has covered 21 balloon festivals for The Natchez Democrat since he first joined the newspaper as a photographer in 2000. However, 2020 was like no other year.
bobgermanylaw.com
Pike Co, MS - Hwy 24 Collision Causes Death of Mary Barrett
Pike Co, MS (August 21, 2022) - A woman died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 19th in a crash on a highway in southwest Mississippi. 79-year-old Mary Barrett, a resident of Liberty, was killed during a three-vehicle accident in Pike County. Troopers reported that a 2004 Chevy Silverado pick-up...
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: August 23, 2022
Rain, rain, go away. Come back again some other day. Rain remains in the forecast at Natchez has been placed under a flood watch according to the NWS Jackson Office. Tuesday will have a 90 percent chance of precipitation as the rainfall amounts could be one to two inches. The...
Natchez Democrat
Fallen tree topples on John R. Junkin Drive traps driver
NATCHEZ — A tree fell on top of a car on the eastbound lane of John R. Junkin Drive during a Sunday afternoon storm, trapping the driver for half an hour. Law enforcement on the scene said the driver was unharmed. The Mississippi Department of Transportation and first responders,...
Mississippi homeowner offers help to man he thought needed assistance. Would-be thief fires gun, while fleeing.
A Mississippi homeowner walked out of his house early Monday morning to offer help to a driver he thought needed assistance. The confrontation ended with the man firing a gun as car speeds away. A resident in the Woodhaven subdivision an affluent neighborhood in south Natchez confronted the man walking...
WLOX
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mississippi state trooper pulls a man over in McComb. It’s discovered that the man has a suspended driver’s license and there’s evidence he’s been smoking marijuana. He’s arrested. He resists. The situation gets out of control and is captured on...
Natchez Democrat
City aldermen story criticized
With regards to your article of the North Natchez Youth Center, it’s funny you didn’t mention the discussion of the construction of two new tennis courts at Duncan Park and where Mr. Johnson wasn’t able to tell Mr. Frazier how much had already been spent and could not tell the board the costs of these courts.
Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
Tree falls on top of car on busy Mississippi highway trapping driver inside
A driver was trapped for more than a half-an-hour after a tree fell on top of the car they were driving. The tree fell across John R. Junkin Drive in Natchez Sunday afternoon during a storm. Eastbound traffic on the normally busy state highway screeched to a halt as crews...
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022
Reuben Jamal Scott, 34, 11620 Mississippi State Highway 24, Centreville, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00. Kennon Kentrel Calvin, 35, 6 Abbott Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.
Natchez Democrat
May 2022 season went so well, Natchez Festival of Music is coming back for an encore this fall
NATCHEZ — The 31st season of the Natchez Festival of Music brought us the music of Queen, an acrobatic opera, and the world premiere of a harp and saxophone composition by the Kontra Duo. We said goodbye to the Impromptu Piano Trio whose violinist retired after the event. Concert goers were awed by the sounds of ancient songs from China played by pianist Zhaolei Xie and enjoyed music by Stephen Sondheim and the songs of Carole King and Judy Garland.
copiahmonitor.com
Hazlehurst Elementary School receives special award
Hazlehurst Elementary School was recently presented an award by Keep Copiah County Beautiful (KCCB) for their school recycling program. At the beginning of the year, Mamie DuBose, recycling coordinator for KCCB, submitted an entry for the school recycling program in the Keep Mississippi Beautiful Awards Program. The newly-formed recycling program claimed second place in the statewide awards program, and the award was presented to KCCB at the 29th annual awards luncheon held at the Country Club of Jackson at the end of April. This award is meant to honor individuals/schools or organizations who are making exemplary efforts to Keep Mississippi Beautiful.
Natchez Democrat
Mother of kidnapping suspect arrested in Adams County now charged with accessory to kidnapping in Rankin County
NATCHEZ — Three people are now in Rankin County Sheriff’s Office custody in connection with a kidnapping incident, and two of the suspects were apprehended in Adams County. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said in a news release that the kidnapping investigation began about 10 a.m. Sunday when...
