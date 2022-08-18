Review: ‘Tower of Fantasy’ isn’t quite the ‘Genshin Impact’ killer that everyone hoped for

Many famous horror films have been produced in Asia, but Redditors are picking some of the lesser-known fright flicks that the continent has to offer. “At this point I’m familiar with most of the more well-known Asian horror movies,” wrote SpicyPirate13 in r/horror. “I wonder if anyone has any hidden gems they never see mentioned.” The Redditor then listed Asian horror films that they have seen, including South Korea’s Train to Busan and Japan’s Ringu, the latter of which was adapted into the American movie The Ring. The J-horror flick “Occult(2009) is probably the most niche one I’ve seen,” they concluded.

MOVIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO