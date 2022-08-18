California is in a historic drought but recently the state has made headlines for quite the opposite reason: megafloods. About once every 200 years the state has experienced a month-long rainstorm so extreme that it devastates the landscape and leaves indelible geological marks. Research published last week shows that with every degree of temperature increase in the Earth’s atmosphere, the likelihood of a megaflood-causing storm nearly doubles. This has implications for states along the West Coast, and even states as far away as Utah.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO