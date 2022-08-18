ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
upr.org

Utah Lake island-building proposal called deemed unconstitutional by state

The future of a controversial dredging and island building proposal that aims to improve water quality and put subdivisions to house up to 500,000 people on Utah Lake is now uncertain. The project, proposed by Lake Restoration Solutions, has gotten unanimous support from Utah’s congressional delegation, but last Wednesday, Director...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Snyderville planning commission takes up Jeremy Ranch Elementary application Tuesday

At its meeting Tuesday the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission will consider the Park City School District’s application to expand Jeremy Ranch Elementary School. On July 20 Summit County issued a stop work order at the elementary school because the school district didn’t have a conditional use permit, also called a CUP. The stop work order remained in effect as of Monday.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger opens in north Utah after longtime planning

LOGA, Utah — Locals queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of northern Utah’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.” Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m. ...
LOGAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Economy#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#The University Of Utah#The Summit County Council
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Men dedicated to finding Dylan Rounds

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Lance Kelly and Ty Corbin have never met Dylan Rounds. Yet, they’re determined to keep looking for him. Rounds disappeared in late May. He was operating his own farm near Lucin in western Box Elder County. Authorities have named James Brenner as a suspect in Rounds’ disappearance. Brenner is currently […]
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
deseret.com

Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah’s water?

Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel in West Jordan. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
WEST JORDAN, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City

Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Utah climate scientist weighs in on California Megaflood

California is in a historic drought but recently the state has made headlines for quite the opposite reason: megafloods. About once every 200 years the state has experienced a month-long rainstorm so extreme that it devastates the landscape and leaves indelible geological marks. Research published last week shows that with every degree of temperature increase in the Earth’s atmosphere, the likelihood of a megaflood-causing storm nearly doubles. This has implications for states along the West Coast, and even states as far away as Utah.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksl.com

Group gathers to rally against Utah's clergy reporting exemption

SALT LAKE CITY — About 300 people gathered Friday evening at the Utah Capitol to call for the state to change a law that allows members of the clergy to be exempt from reporting child abuse if they learn about it during confessionals. Many of the attendees wore the...
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Park City considering regulations for co-owned vacation homes

With “fractional ownership” of vacation homes increasing, City Hall staffers have crafted proposed regulations designed to accommodate the arrangement while also protecting neighborhoods. Use of residential units by multiple parties is not new to Park City, but companies have been modernizing the practice of co-ownership in the past...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy