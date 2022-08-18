Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
upr.org
Utah Lake island-building proposal called deemed unconstitutional by state
The future of a controversial dredging and island building proposal that aims to improve water quality and put subdivisions to house up to 500,000 people on Utah Lake is now uncertain. The project, proposed by Lake Restoration Solutions, has gotten unanimous support from Utah’s congressional delegation, but last Wednesday, Director...
ksl.com
$6B Utah Lake restoration project is 'unconstitutional,' state report finds
SALT LAKE CITY — It appears that a massive, privately funded $6 billion-plus plan to create human-made islands to improve the quality of Utah Lake has run into a major legal hurdle. The plan, as proposed by Lake Restoration Solutions, simply isn't legal, said Jamie Barnes, the director of...
Utah is worst-ranked state for women's equality
A new study shows that Utah is the worst-ranked state in the nation when it comes to women's equality.
Snyderville planning commission takes up Jeremy Ranch Elementary application Tuesday
At its meeting Tuesday the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission will consider the Park City School District’s application to expand Jeremy Ranch Elementary School. On July 20 Summit County issued a stop work order at the elementary school because the school district didn’t have a conditional use permit, also called a CUP. The stop work order remained in effect as of Monday.
deseret.com
70% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, drop prices, most in nation. Utah, Colorado cities rank close behind
Pandemic “boomtowns” are again leading the nation with the largest share of sellers slashing their prices as the COVID-19-related housing frenzy hangover sets in. The West continues to be ground zero for that phenomena. Nearly 70% of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in...
KUTV
Utah Democrats want new DNR director removed as candidate for House of Representatives
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The confirmation process for the acting head of the Utah Department of Natural Resources will begin “very soon,” after which he will resign from his seat in the House of Representatives, according to Gov. Spencer Cox’s office. Rep. Joel Ferry (R-Brigham...
ksl.com
Do Utah and the West need more passenger trains? These groups make the argument
OGDEN — When it comes to interstate passenger trains, Utah doesn't have a ton of options. Amtrak's California Zephyr cuts through Provo and Salt Lake City, as well as Helper and Green River on its way from Chicago to San Francisco. The Rocky Mountaineer, meanwhile, offers a scenic trip from Moab to Denver.
In-N-Out Burger opens in north Utah after longtime planning
LOGA, Utah — Locals queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of northern Utah’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.” Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m. ...
Missing in Utah: Men dedicated to finding Dylan Rounds
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Lance Kelly and Ty Corbin have never met Dylan Rounds. Yet, they’re determined to keep looking for him. Rounds disappeared in late May. He was operating his own farm near Lucin in western Box Elder County. Authorities have named James Brenner as a suspect in Rounds’ disappearance. Brenner is currently […]
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
KSLTV
Two Utahns face additional charges for stealing an ‘escape hood’ during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
SALT LAKE CITY — New court documents allege that two Utah men stole an “escape hood” while illegally entering the US Capitol on January 6. Brady Knowlton, 41, of St. George, and Gary Wilson of the Salt Lake City area are facing additional charges of theft of government property while in the Capitol building, according to court documents.
kuer.org
Utah can’t save or stretch its precious water if it can’t super accurately measure it
As the Western megadrought stretches on, conservation, rate hikes or tearing out turf may not be enough. There’s still a thirsty population, an agricultural industry and the shrinking Great Salt Lake to save. Each need pushes storage demands tighter and tighter. If water dips to dire levels, some Utah rights holders may not be able to use their full allotment.
Wasatch County, Heber City council members address lobbying meeting with Governor Cox
A week after Heber City and Wasatch County officials met with Governor Spencer Cox in violation of Utah's Open and Public Meetings Act, local officials shared insights about what happened. Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco said she and Wasatch County Council members lobbied the governor last week about a plan...
deseret.com
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah’s water?
Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel in West Jordan. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City
Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
upr.org
Utah climate scientist weighs in on California Megaflood
California is in a historic drought but recently the state has made headlines for quite the opposite reason: megafloods. About once every 200 years the state has experienced a month-long rainstorm so extreme that it devastates the landscape and leaves indelible geological marks. Research published last week shows that with every degree of temperature increase in the Earth’s atmosphere, the likelihood of a megaflood-causing storm nearly doubles. This has implications for states along the West Coast, and even states as far away as Utah.
New Utah prison in ‘crisis’ as software keeping medication from inmates
Problems moving to a new medical records system have caused thousands of Utah State Prison inmates to go without medications, administrators told families on Sunday.
ksl.com
'Get up, get going, get out of your way': Utah native delivers wisdom in unorthodox way
SALT LAKE CITY — He looks like he just crawled out of a cave, and he sounds like he had one too many Jack Daniel's beverages, but if you listen with your eyes wide open and your ears even wider, you might just learn something. Utah native Rodney Norman...
ksl.com
Group gathers to rally against Utah's clergy reporting exemption
SALT LAKE CITY — About 300 people gathered Friday evening at the Utah Capitol to call for the state to change a law that allows members of the clergy to be exempt from reporting child abuse if they learn about it during confessionals. Many of the attendees wore the...
Park Record
Park City considering regulations for co-owned vacation homes
With “fractional ownership” of vacation homes increasing, City Hall staffers have crafted proposed regulations designed to accommodate the arrangement while also protecting neighborhoods. Use of residential units by multiple parties is not new to Park City, but companies have been modernizing the practice of co-ownership in the past...
KPCW
Park City, UT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local!
