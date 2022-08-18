ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Listen to Willow Kayne’s jagged new track ‘Rat Race’

Willow Kayne has released a jagged new single called ‘Rat Race’ that sees the musician sing about a “nice little existential crisis”. The track follows on from Kayne’s debut EP ‘Playground Antics’ and the previously released singles ‘White City’ and ‘Final Notice’.
NME

Listen to Danny Brown’s first solo single in three years, ‘Winter’

Danny Brown has shared his first solo single in three years – listen to ‘Winter’ below. As Consequence Of Sound notes, the Detroit-born rapper and comedian premiered the track during the latest episode of the Your Mom’s House podcast last Wednesday (August 17). Later, he quietly...
NME

Listen to Parkway Drive’s new seven-minute epic ‘Darker Still’

Parkway Drive have shared the title track from their forthcoming seventh album ‘Darker Still’ – listen below. The Australian band are set to release the 11-song collection on September 9 via Epitaph, following up on their previous studio record ‘Reverence’ (2018). You can pre-order/pre-save it here.
NME

Willow Kayne on new single ‘Rat Race’: “It’s a diary entry tune”

Willow Kayne has discussed her new single ‘Rat Race’, telling NME the track is a “diary entry tune”. Speaking backstage at All Points East festival, the Bristol-born singer-songwriter explained that the track, out today (August 22), is part of a new project. “This next project is...
NME

The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell is working on his first film score

The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell has confirmed he’s working on his first film score. Taking to Twitter yesterday (August 22), the keyboardist said he had “just delivered the 27 cues for my first movie score.”. “Very exciting and will share the details when I can. What an...
NME

Tim Burgess shares “old-school” new single ‘Sure Enough’ with stop-motion video

Tim Burgess has shared a new solo single called ‘Sure Enough’ – scroll down to listen to it below. The song will appear on the Charlatans frontman’s upcoming double album ‘Typical Music’, which is due for release on September 23 via Bella Union (pre-order here). Burgess has already previewed the 22-track project with its title track and ‘Here Comes The Weekend’.
NME

GOT7’s JAY B drops new single ‘Rocking Chair’ alongside pensive music video

GOT7 leader and soloist JAY B has unveiled a new digital single ‘Rocking Chair’, marking his first release since leaving previous label H1GHR MUSIC. On August 23, the idol dropped his first digital single, titled ‘Rocking Chair’, under his new label, CDNZA Records. Its pensive music video visual follows JAY B as he wakes up in a dark bedroom, before moving to a study where he puts on a cassette tape and falls deep in thought.
NME

Lorde has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended

Lorde has told fans that she has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended this summer, hinting that she’s making progress on new music. The singer released her third album last August and has since taken it on North American, UK and European tours, stopping at Glastonbury and beyond. On the one year anniversary of the album’s announcement in June, she thanked fans for their support, and called criticism of the album “confounding and at times painful to sit with”.
NME

Rockstar hits the creator of ‘GTA’ with a copyright strike

Rockstar has issued copyright strikes to Mike Dailly, the creator of Grand Theft Auto (GTA), over YouTube videos of a prototype for the first game in the series. Taking to Twitter yesterday (August 21), Dailly accused Rockstar of “issuing copyright strikes to any GTA video they can find,” including his own prototype videos. “So now they’re trying to block all release of anyone’s work on a game – and any old development footage,” added Dailly.
NME

The Chats: “Our journey is truly bizarre to us, but we’ve got the best of both worlds”

As a society, we’ve been raised on the belief that rockstars are both unattainable and unrelatable: they command thousands in arenas and stadiums, dominate the main stages of massive festivals, play one note of one song and have it instantly recognised the world over. Eamon Sandwith, the lead vocalist and bassist of The Chats, ticks all of these boxes but certainly doesn’t act like it. Staring down the barrel of his phone on video call from suburban Brisbane, the 23-year-old is softly spoken, humble and quick to deflect a compliment.
NME

Dylan to headline ‘Day Of The Girl’ gig for War Child

Dylan is set to headline a special ‘Day Of The Girl’ concert for War Child, alongside a specially-curated lineup. Set to take place October 11 at London’s Lafayette, Dylan will be joined by Mae Muller, Lola Young and Cate. “It’s a real privilege to be asked by...
NME

Harry Styles says he’s already working on ideas for his next album

Harry Styles has revealed that he is already working on ideas for his fourth solo album. The former One Direction singer released his third studio record, ‘Harry’s House’, back in May. It followed on from his self-titled debut (2017) and his second LP, 2019’s ‘Fine Line’.
NME

‘Star Wars Jedi’ novel will bridge gap to ‘Survivor’

Lucasfilm has announced a novel bridging the gap between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that will be released on March 7, 2023. The new novel is entitled Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars and is being written by Sam Maggs, best known for books like Fangirl’s Guide to the Galaxy. Maggs has also worked extensively in writing for video games, working on triple-A titles like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Anthem.
NME

VIXX’s Leo returns with melancholic ‘Losing Game’ music video and new mini-album ‘Piano Man Op. 9’

VIXX vocalist and soloist Leo has made a comeback with his third mini-album ‘Piano Man Op. 9’, led by the single ‘Losing Game’. In the new visual, the idol appears to chase a woman through a luxurious mansion. However, it soon becomes apparent that he is ruminating on memories made with a past lover, retracing her steps while wandering the mansion alone.
TheConversationCanada

Canada could have its own Fyre Festival fiasco if it doesn't amp up event regulations

In the spring of 2017, the public spectacle over the now infamous Fyre Festival seemingly broke the Internet. Since then, several movies and dozens of articles have recounted the story of the most hyped up festival in history that never happened. The main event promoter, fraudster and con artist Billy McFarland, sold thousands of young people around the world on the dream of a luxurious, VIP festival on an exclusive Caribbean island that never existed. What if I told you that in Canada you too could find yourself at the next Fyre-like Festival? You might unknowingly purchase a ticket, or...
NME

‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ trailer shows Scarlet Witch in action

Marvel’s Midnight Suns developer Firaxis has showcased the character of Scarlet Witch in a new five-minute video showcase. A new video was released yesterday (August 20) illustrating what players can do with Scarlet Witch in the XCOM developer’s upcoming superhero strategy game. The magic wielder relies heavily on...
NME

‘Welcome To Wrexham’ review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney hit the back of the net

“There’s a version of the story where we’re villains,” says Rob McElhenney to his Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds at the start of this new docuseries. They’re taking in the surroundings at the Racecourse Ground, home to the Dragons since 1864. For a long time Wrexham were one of Wales’ best teams, before a long slide led them to the fifth tier of English football. McElhenney and Reynolds, who bought the club in 2021, aim to reverse that slide. It won’t be easy.
NME

Thundercat show put on hold as a would-be singer attempts to perform for his audience

A Thundercat show got awkward after a would-be singer tried to have her fifteen minutes of fame and perform for the artist’s crowd. Fan-filmed footage of Thundercat’s show at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut, on Tuesday August 16, shows the artist and the unknown woman sharing a hug on stage. After breaking away from Thundercat – aka Stephen Bruner – the woman readjusted his microphone before addressing the crowd: “Well, I’m here. I’m a singer. Can I sing?”
