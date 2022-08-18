ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

High school football is back, and so is The Lock. Here's his picks for Zero Week games

By Loren Ledin, Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
Bigger is indeed better. Especially when it comes to Ventura County's high school football leagues.

Three of the area's leagues — with the Citrus Coast League the lone exception — have expanded since last season.

That means fewer nonleague games, fewer scheduling headaches, clearer planning for county coaches.

It also means nearly every area team is playing a Zero Week contest. Channel Islands is the lone exception.

The Marmonte League has grown from a four-team to six-team league, and Oaks Christian coach Charlie Collins couldn't be happier.

"A four-team league is a nightmare when it comes to scheduling," he said. "Try finding a nonleague game late in the season. I am so much happier this year."

The Channel League is now composed for nine teams, the Canyon League features seven teams and the Marmonte League has six teams.

Simi Valley coach Jim Benkert likes the six-team format.

"A perfect number," he said. "You play five nonleague games, then head into league focused on playing only league opponents the rest of the way. Five nonleague games is a good number to get ready for league."

The Channel League is much more compressed. With nine teams in the circuit, there will be only two nonleague contests before the games that count begin on Sept. 2.

Zero Week includes four notable all-county contests: Ventura at Simi Valley, Oak Park at Buena, Westlake at Pacifica, and Moorpark at Hueneme.

The Lock, meanwhile, must jump into Zero Week and the most difficult stretch of the season to predict results.

We soldier on! Here are Zero Week prognostications:

Rio Mesa 21, Saugus 17: It's a difficult opener for Spartans on Thursday night, but this is a team with high expectations.

Simi Valley 28, Ventura 20: Really nice test for both sides. Cougars are big and physical; Pioneers are fast and loaded at skill positions.

Pacifica 24, Westlake 21: Tritons have scads of top players, but Warriors will put them to the test.

Camarillo 27, Hart 17: Scorpions bring nearly everyone back from last year's Division 6 semifinal appearance.

Newbury Park 30, Golden Valley 14: It's the eagerly awaited debut for Panthers freshman quarterback Brady Smigiel.

Buena 24, Oak Park 21: Both teams have high hopes in their respective leagues.

Moorpark 21, Hueneme 14: Both teams really hopeful of a fast start.

Oxnard 21, Quartz Hill 17: Yellowjackets look like a playoff contender in Channel League.

Thousand Oaks 30, Segerstrom 20: Lancers and QB Travis Endicott should be strong league contender.

St. Bonaventure 28, Inglewood 27: Seraphs have arguably the most difficult nonleague schedule in county.

Oaks Christian 28, Chaminade 24: Lions have a deep, motivated roster.

Santa Paula 14, North Hollywood 10: Cardinals will find out a lot about themselves with road opener.

Agoura 24, Lompoc 20: Chargers are confident in every game with Ty Dieffenbach at quarterback.

Birmingham 27, Royal 17: First game for coach Mike Puopolo, and it comes against tough opponent on road.

Calabasas 24, Santa Monica 14: Coyotes might have their most talented roster since 2016 championship team.

Cabrillo 20, Nordhoff 17: Rangers take a drive for first game of season.

Fillmore 30, California City 21: Is this the start of a memorable season for Flashes?

Loren Ledin is the Prep Editor for The Star. He can be reached at loren.ledin@vcstar.com or 805-437-0285.

