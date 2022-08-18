ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remains pulled from Appomattox in Hopewell ID'ed as missing bridge jumper: Police

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 4 days ago

HOPEWELL — Police are investigating why a Fort Lee man jumped to his death into the Appomattox River earlier this week.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, authorities pulled the body of a man from the river near the Hopewell City Marina. He was later identified as Stephen Roth, 31, of Fort Lee.

Hopewell Police believe Roth to be the person who jumped Aug. 16 from the Charles Hardaway Marks Bridges on state Route 10 into the Appomattox. His disappearance set off almost two days of combing the Appomattox by rescue teams from Hopewell, Chesterfield County and the Virginia State Police.

Police have not released a motive for why they think Roth jumped. Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Remains pulled from Appomattox in Hopewell ID'ed as missing bridge jumper: Police

