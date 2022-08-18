Read full article on original website
Looking for a Great Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Garfield Heights, OhioIsla ChiuGarfield Heights, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
coveringthecorner.com
ACL Guardians blanked by SP Game Cancelled
Peyton Battenfield struck out eight Mud Hens through six innings of scoreless baseball. Battenfield is 25 and a former 9th-round pick out of Oklahoma State. He arrived in exchange for Jordan Luplow and DJ Johnson. In 22 starts this season he now owns a 3.04 ERA. Neat!. Gabriel Arias suited...
Former WKYC sports anchor, Cleveland Browns broadcaster Jim Mueller dies at 79
CLEVELAND — Jim Mueller, who became a beloved Cleveland sports media figure both here at WKYC and on the Browns Radio Network, has died at the age of 79. Jim Donovan, Mueller's successor as 3News' sports director, confirmed the passing of his "first boss at Channel 3" while on the air prior to kickoff of Sunday's Browns preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mueller had worked as a color commentator with the team for roughly 20 years, partnering with legends such as Gib Shanley, Nev Chandler, and Doug Dieken.
neosportsinsiders.com
Mentor tops Canton McKinley in Tough Week 1 Match Up
Mentor opened up their season Friday night at home with a convincing 34-21 victory over the Canton McKinley Bulldogs. The Cardinals offense was led by quarterback Scotty Fox. He threw for three touchdowns, two of those to WR Jacob Stapleton. Also a pair of rushing touchdowns by RB Mitchell Waite. Mentor opted to receive the ball to open up the series. QB Fox got the offense moving to give the Cardinals some momentum. But fell short on their first drive and had to punt the ball away.
Week 1 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 1 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Zach Barnhart, North Ridgeville: A freshman running back, Barnhart burst onto...
spectrumnews1.com
Big fourth quarter propels Medina to win in opener
Medina won a back-and-forth affair against Warren G. Harding, beginning the 2022 season with a 33-10 win. The Battling Bees jumped out to a 10-0 first quarter lead, driving for a touchdown on the game’s opening possession. The Raiders got a late first half field goal, and added a...
That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
cleveland19.com
Baseball field named after Jose Ramirez will be new home to Lincoln-West School’s teams
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez was in attendance on Wednesday as city and community leaders announced a new project for Clark Field. The new turf playing area, which will be installed near the corner of West 11th Street and Clark Avenue, will be named “Jose Ramirez Field” after the Cleveland Guardians’ third baseman.
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - ‘Jessie’s Girl’
Yup. This ‘80’s super-classic song was co-created by a guy from Cleveland. If you’re a rock ‘n roll fan, you know the name Neil Giraldo. If you’re more of a fan of celebrities, then you may know that Giraldo is the husband of Pat Benatar, the legendary rock singer.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
wanderingwheatleys.com
12 Cool Luxury Hotels in Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland doesn’t always get a lot of love, but spend a day exploring this Midwestern gem, and you’ll quickly see just how cool this city really is. From world-class museums to buzzing craft breweries and all sorts of fun annual festivals, there’s always something exciting going on in Cleveland!
Who makes the best sub sandwich in Greater Cleveland? (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes continue to pour in as we work to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. August is National Sandwich Month and to celebrate cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team is searching for the best sub sandwich on the North Coast.
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
Looking for a Great Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Garfield Heights, Ohio
I'm always looking for new bakeries and restaurants to try. As a result, I often browse the comments on my articles because many readers aren't shy about recommending their favorite places. A few months ago, I was looking through the comments section and saw that someone recommended a place in Garfield Heights called Sweetly Shoibhan Pastries & Bubble Tea. I made a note to visit it in the future, and the other week, I finally decided to make the drive to Garfield Heights.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Areas at risk for scattered showers, thunderstorms
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure and associated front is just east of Cleveland this morning. Look for another unsettled day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any of these could cause locally heavy rain at any time during the day. Still pretty humid out there. High temperatures in the 75...
Which Ohio members of Congress are the leaders in voting by proxy, without showing up? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before the pandemic, Congress members who missed votes had to skip them, rather than voting by proxy. Now, politicians from both parties are using the practice, and for more than health reasons. We’re talking about which of Ohio’s congressional delegation leads in voting by proxy on Today...
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Supply chain issues cause St. Jude Dream Home delay
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)— The supply chain issues impacting everything from groceries to construction has now impacted the 2022 St. Jude Dream home under construction. The drawing for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes is being postponed until November 16, 2022. This year’s house is being built in historic Shaker Heights by […]
Traveling memorial to remember the fallen coming to Avon: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
The Avon Veterans Memorial (located behind the post office, 36225 Detroit Road) will serve as the perfect backdrop to host the special photographic war memorial, Remembering Our Fallen. The memorial honors our country’s military fallen from the Global War on Terror (Sept. 11, 2001 - Aug. 30, 2021) through military and personal photos. The display is free and open to the public to view from Sept. 1-5.
Refill Goodness in Lakewood recovers after fire deems it as a total loss
Refill Goodness is a female-owned small business in Lakewood that focuses on selling zero-waste products. However, a fire that happened on Aug. 12 deemed the business a total loss.
