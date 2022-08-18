Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire gets food-delivering robots on campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At the start of the fall semester, UW-Eau Claire will have food-delivering robots, or Kiwibots, on campus. 15 Kiwibots will be joining the UW-Eau Claire campus. The bots will deliver food, drinks and snacks to students. “So, the students actually upload or download the Everyday...
WEAU-TV 13
Livestrong at the YMCA program
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Livestrong at the YMCA is a 12-week program, tailored to the specific needs of cancer survivors. Instructors and personal trainers have undergone specialized training in the areas of cancer, rehabilitative exercise, and supportive cancer care. Fall sessions run at both the Eau Claire and Chippewa...
WEAU-TV 13
CLASS IS ALMOST IN SESSION: Eau Claire Virtual School is gearing up for its fourth school year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The start of a new school year for the Eau Claire Area School District will be underway in just over a week. However, not every student learns in a physical classroom. 2022 marks the Eau Claire Virtual Schools’ fourth year. “We started because we...
WEAU-TV 13
Hundreds came out to the Team Hope Walk/Run for Huntington’s Disease awareness and fundraising
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Huntington’s Disease is a genetic condition impacting families in the Chippewa Valley and all around the country. The Eau Claire Team Hope Walk/Run event brought community members impacted by the disease together to walk to raise awareness and fundraise for a cure to the genetic disease.
WEAU-TV 13
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
Emmitt Bailey, also known as “Mullet Boy,” was able to surge from second to first place on the last day of voting and win the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championships. The Menomonie Boy won the competition with a total of 9,896 votes. In second place...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Exotic Pet Expo allows community to learn about different pets
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Exposition Center hosed the Eau Claire Exotic Pet Expo, showing off a variety different animals. From birds, to snakes, to rats and more, a variety of animals were at the expo, where community members could learn about, and even take home some of the pets.
WEAU-TV 13
More officers needed: Chippewa Falls Police Dept. looking to hire
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -From dispatchers to police officers, many law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the country are in need of more staff. That’s something one area police chief said has gotten harder over the years. To become a police officer, you have to pass multiple tests from...
drydenwire.com
Polk County Meat Market Issues Voluntary Recall Of Lard
MADISON, Wis. -- Amery Meat Market in Amery, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for lard sold from its store. The recalled product includes:. Lard, 1.5 to 1.75-lb. containers, carrying the package code 22068. This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine...
WEAU-TV 13
Sunday is Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There were 1,280 fentanyl overdose deaths in Wisconsin in 2021 according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. That’s nearly double the number from 2019 when 651 people died. Sunday, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration recognized Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. Marcy Hurlburt, a...
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
WEAU-TV 13
Police respond to report of man grabbing children at Irvine Park
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Police Officers made an arrest after responding to Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls for a report of a man grabbing children. It happened Friday just before 4:00 p.m. Officers spoke to the suspect who was still at the park. The man says that children on the...
Wisconsin Brewery Will Pay You $10,000 To Watch Sunsets
Usually, when you hear something too good to be true it usually is, but not in this case: A Wisconsin brewery is looking to pay someone $10,000 to watch sunsets!. You've got to hand it to the crew at the Leinenkugel's Brewing Company over in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. They know how to keep Leinies fans happy. And they're doing that again next week by bringing back one of their award-winning beers for the first time in several years-- and they're giving away that $10,000 prize too.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
Hudson Star-Observer
Spartans honor Larson’s legacy in season opening win (10 photos)
There were those in Somerset who believed Thursday’s lightning and thunder was former coach Bruce Larson announcing from the heavens that football games were meant to be played on Friday nights, as he firmly believed. So the game scheduled for Thursday was postponed for 24 hours. The celebration of...
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Monday, August 22nd
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We hear from UW-Eau Claire volleyball head coach Kim Wudi as the team looks to defend their NCAA Championship. Plus, Dan Schumacher and Wesley Beschorner discuss the expectations for Blugold football.
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
WEAU-TV 13
1 arrested for suspected drug use around children
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is arrested for suspected drug use around children. According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on July 29, 2022 at 4:54 p.m. the Augusta Police Department was requested to assist the Eau Claire County Human Services, Department of Human Services, with a home visit.
Man, 49, dies after suffering medical emergency on central Minnesota lake
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities man died Friday after suffering a medical emergency on a central Minnesota lake.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded around 1:45 p.m. to South Lindstrom Lake on a report of a man on a boat struggling to breathe. First-responders found the boaters near the Beach Park public swimming area and attempted to help the man, although the lifesaving efforts were not successful. The 49-year-old Coon Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene. While officials did not detail when led up to the man struggling to breathe, they said that foul play was not suspected. The man's name is being withheld from the public until his family is notified. The death remains under investigation by the sheriff's department and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. South Lindstrom Lake is located in Lindstrom, roughly 40 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
